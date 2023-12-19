Brentford mock Emi Martinez with brutal TikTok post

Savage

Brentford took aim at Emiliano Martinez on TikTok in the aftermath of their 1-2 defeat on Sunday.

The Bees surrendered their one goal lead as Aston Villa came from behind to beat the west London outfit.

Keane Lewis-Potter opened the scoring with his first Premier League goal before Alex Moreno and Ollie Watkins completed the turnaround.

Both sides also ended the game with 10 men after Ben Mee was shown a straight red card in the 71st minute while Boubacar Kamara was dismissed for the away side.

For the latter, Kamara was sent off following a scuffle between Neal Maupay and Martinez, with the French striker running into the opposition goalkeeper.

Martinez then went to ground in somewhat dramatic fashion before deciding to push Maupay to the ground.

He then tried to pull Maupay back up by his shirt, which led to Kamara getting involved, with a push to the face of Yehor Yarmoliuk resulting in his red card.

After the game Brentford decided to poke some fun at the incident and posted to their TikTok, saying: “All the best in your recovery, Emi!”

The Villa ‘keeper surprisingly only received a yellow card for the incident with Yarmoliuk and Unai Emery also receiving cautions for their part in the aftermath.

