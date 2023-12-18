Nicolas Jackson issues four-word response to critics

Jackson hasn’t held back

Nicolas Jackson has issued a response to his critics following his mixed start to the season.

The 22-year-old has scored eight goals in 19 games since joining from Villarreal in the summer – including a hat trick against Tottenham – but has just six in his last 15.

Jackson has admitted himself that he would like to increase his goal tally and had sent a message to those who doubt him.

He said: “It is OK, it is not what I was going for, though it is my first season, so I am happy, although everybody is talking s***, I am very happy. I don’t care what people say.

“‘It is just people who don’t know about football. I will just continue to play more games and score more goals for the team.

“I should have scored more because I have missed some chances. The Premier League is different from La Liga, where I came from. I am trying to adapt myself.

“It is not an excuse. I am trying to continue to work harder and listen to people. Not the people who do not know football, I listen to the coach that knows more football and try to improve myself.”

Injuries to Christopher Nkunku and Armando Broja have meant that Jackson has often been the only recognised striker at the club, piling even more pressure onto the Senegalese forward.

But the youngster praised Mauricio Pochettino for his continuous belief in him.

“He has been with a lot of young players [Poch], so he motivates me every day and tells me to go and he has seen people worse than me [in the past] and they are now big players.

“De Bruyne was here and Salah was here. They struggled here and are now big players. They didn’t listen to people who don’t know football, he keeps telling me that.

“He knows football; they don’t know football, so I don’t listen to them.”

