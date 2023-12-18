Search icon

Football

18th Dec 2023

Nicolas Jackson issues four-word response to critics

Callum Boyle

Nicolas Jackson

Jackson hasn’t held back

Nicolas Jackson has issued a response to his critics following his mixed start to the season.

The 22-year-old has scored eight goals in 19 games since joining from Villarreal in the summer – including a hat trick against Tottenham – but has just six in his last 15.

Jackson has admitted himself that he would like to increase his goal tally and had sent a message to those who doubt him.

He said: “It is OK, it is not what I was going for, though it is my first season, so I am happy, although everybody is talking s***, I am very happy. I don’t care what people say.

“‘It is just people who don’t know about football. I will just continue to play more games and score more goals for the team.

“I should have scored more because I have missed some chances. The Premier League is different from La Liga, where I came from. I am trying to adapt myself.

“It is not an excuse. I am trying to continue to work harder and listen to people. Not the people who do not know football, I listen to the coach that knows more football and try to improve myself.”

Nicolas Jackson

Injuries to Christopher Nkunku and Armando Broja have meant that Jackson has often been the only recognised striker at the club, piling even more pressure onto the Senegalese forward.

But the youngster praised Mauricio Pochettino for his continuous belief in him.

“He has been with a lot of young players [Poch], so he motivates me every day and tells me to go and he has seen people worse than me [in the past] and they are now big players.

“De Bruyne was here and Salah was here. They struggled here and are now big players. They didn’t listen to people who don’t know football, he keeps telling me that.

“He knows football; they don’t know football, so I don’t listen to them.”

Related links:

Topics:

Chelsea,Football,Nicolas Jackson,Sport

RELATED ARTICLES

Marc Cucurella falls asleep during Chelsea game

Chelsea

Marc Cucurella falls asleep during Chelsea game

By Callum Boyle

Fans confused as Real Madrid banned from drawing PSV in Champions League despite not being from same group

Champions League

Fans confused as Real Madrid banned from drawing PSV in Champions League despite not being from same group

By Callum Boyle

Virgil van Dijk responds to Roy Keane’s ‘arrogant’ call out

Football

Virgil van Dijk responds to Roy Keane’s ‘arrogant’ call out

By Callum Boyle

MORE FROM JOE

WATCH: BBC pundits react to Raheem Sterling’s opener against Germany

Alan Shearer

WATCH: BBC pundits react to Raheem Sterling’s opener against Germany

By Kieran Galpin

Manchester City have €50m bid for Juventus midfielder rejected

Juventus

Manchester City have €50m bid for Juventus midfielder rejected

By Reuben Pinder

Didi Hamann believes Belgium should drop arguably their best player

2018 FIFA World Cup

Didi Hamann believes Belgium should drop arguably their best player

By Ben Kiely

The JOE Friday Pub Quiz: Week 320

Football

The JOE Friday Pub Quiz: Week 320

By Charlie Herbert

Rio Ferdinand and Frank Lampard have predicted who will finish in the top four

Arsenal

Rio Ferdinand and Frank Lampard have predicted who will finish in the top four

By Robert Redmond

Brexit rules have ended hopes of Hulk’s Premier League move

Football

Brexit rules have ended hopes of Hulk’s Premier League move

By Simon Lloyd

Former Jehovah’s Witness reveals that her parents were siblings

Former Jehovah’s Witness reveals that her parents were siblings

By JOE

Viewers are already demanding a second season of new hit Netflix show

Viewers are already demanding a second season of new hit Netflix show

By Simon Kelly

‘People think I’m one of my boyfriend’s kids but it doesn’t bother me’

‘People think I’m one of my boyfriend’s kids but it doesn’t bother me’

By JOE

Strictly Come Dancing judge will reportedly be replaced in 2024

Strictly Come Dancing judge will reportedly be replaced in 2024

By Kat O'Connor

Met Office warns of transport disruption in UK as Christmas approaches

Met Office warns of transport disruption in UK as Christmas approaches

By Nina McLaughlin

Mum puts kids to bed in next day’s clothes and says it ‘works wonders’

Family

Mum puts kids to bed in next day’s clothes and says it ‘works wonders’

By Charlie Herbert

MORE FROM JOE

Brilliant Vicar of Dibley clip shows why Emma Chambers will be missed so much

actress

Brilliant Vicar of Dibley clip shows why Emma Chambers will be missed so much

By James Dawson

Besiktas’ rivals Galatasaray pay tribute to those who lost their lives in Istanbul bombings

Besiktas

Besiktas’ rivals Galatasaray pay tribute to those who lost their lives in Istanbul bombings

By JOE

Don’t Look Up smashes Netflix viewership record

Don't look up

Don’t Look Up smashes Netflix viewership record

By Kieran Galpin

Arsene Wenger confirms he is to leave Arsenal

Arsenal

Arsene Wenger confirms he is to leave Arsenal

By Simon Lloyd

Critically endangered orangutans in Chester zoo fire ‘all accounted for’

chester zoo

Critically endangered orangutans in Chester zoo fire ‘all accounted for’

By Oli Dugmore

Twitter suspends Steve Bannon account after suggesting beheading of Anthony Fauci and Christopher Wray

2020 presidential election

Twitter suspends Steve Bannon account after suggesting beheading of Anthony Fauci and Christopher Wray

By Reuben Pinder

Load more stories