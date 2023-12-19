Nuno Espirito Santo set to replace Steve Cooper as Nottingham Forest boss

Cooper was sacked by Nottingham Forest on Tuesday

Nuno Espirito Santo has flown into the UK to speak to Nottingham Forest ahead of replacing Steve Cooper as manager.

Cooper was sacked on Tuesday following a dismal run of form that saw the East Midlands-based outfit win just one of their last 13 games.

The Welshman was a popular figure in Nottingham after guiding them back to the Premier League for the first time in 23 years after being appointed in September 2021, when Forest were bottom of the Championship.

He then took them up via the play-offs that season and secured Premier League survival last time out.

But after spending big in recent windows, owner Evangelos Marinakis has become impatient and sees this as the right time to make a change.

Marinakis almost sacked Cooper after their 4-0 defeat to Leicester City last season but following widespread calls from the fanbase, he opted to keep the former Swansea boss and offer him a new contract instead.

Former Wolves and Spurs boss Nuno appears to be the prime candidate, according to The Telegraph, and is set to make a return to management after being sacked by Saudi Pro League side Al Ittihad earlier this season.

Julen Lopetegui had also been a name linked with the role at the City Ground, but Marinakis – who watched their 2-0 defeat to Spurs at his home in Athens – opted not to go for him.

If appointed, Nuno’s first game in charge of Forest will see them take on Bournemouth at home.

As for Cooper, he is likely to be a man in demand and has been linked with Crystal Palace, who are admirers of the 44-year-old.

