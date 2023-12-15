People notice specific detail in Dean Smith’s Charlotte FC contract

Wouldn’t catch Mourinho doing this

Dean Smith has returned to management after being appointed as the head coach of MLS side Charlotte FC.

Smith has been out of work since leaving Leicester City after failing to avoid relegation from the Premier League last season and beat names such as Frank Lampard to the job.

Before his brief stint at Leicester, Smith had successful spells with Walsall, Brentford and Aston Villa and also spent time at Norwich City.

Founded in 2019, Charlotte FC are one of the newer franchises participating in the MLS and played their first league game in 2022.

Charlotte officially announced Smith as their boss on Tuesday and shared pictures of their new manager signing a contract.

Usually the contracts of employees are hidden but some supporters have noticed one specific detail in Smith’s contract that would surely have some managers turning their heads.

As part of Charlotte’s “Very Official Head Coach Contract”, one clause states that the club mascot “Mr Minty is allowed to have a recurring weekly meeting” and that Smith must feature in at least one TikTok a month.

Can’t wait for Dean Smith to be on my fyp pic.twitter.com/zRE99qwtfC — Benjamin Levinson (@Ben__Levinson) December 12, 2023

On joining the club, Smith said that it was a “unique opportunity” as he prepares to make a return to the dugout.

Related links: