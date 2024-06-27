Search icon

Football

27th Jun 2024

Just 14% of fans think England will win the Euros

Simon Kelly

It’s probably not coming home, is it?

Despite England having a very comfortable pathway to the Euros final, only 14% of fans JOE asked think Gareth Southgate’s men will win the competition.

Entering the group stages as favourites for the tournament, three very unconvincing performances have dampened most of the country’s spirits.

The England boss has continued to do his best to divert criticism from his team, saying in a recent press conference that he is England’s biggest problem at Euro 2024, with rumours of his potential departure circling.

Just 14% of fans think England will win the Euros

The team most expected to win the Euros this year are by far and away Spain, with around 39% of fans pitting La Roja as favourites.

Luis de la Fuente’s men have certainly been among the most impressive of the group stages, winning all three of their matches against Croatia, Italy and Albania in arguably this year’s toughest group.

Spain will come up against European minnows Georgia, who bet the odds last night to qualify from the group stage after a heroic win over Group F toppers Portugal.

After Spain, 20% of voters believe Germany will snatch victory in their home competition, despite their rocky performance against Switzerland on Sunday.

39% of JOE readers believe Spain will win the Euros (Getty)

Julian Nagelsmann’s team were quick out the blocks after they thrashed Scotland in the competition’s opening, but haven’t looked as impressive in their other two group games.

Portugal and France both stand with 8% of voters believing they’ll win the Euros, with Austria (5%), The Netherlands(4%), Belgium(1%) and Denmark(1%) following behind.

England face an uphill battle to cobble together a solid performance in the knockouts, but despite the seeming lack of confidence from fans, they’re still in with a shout as the odds are in their favour.

England play Slovakia on Sunday in the Round of Sixteen and will be hoping Southgate can overcome his on-field issues by bringing in bright sparks like Anthony Gordon, Kobbie Mainoo and Cole Palmer.

If England are successful on Sunday, they’ll play again against the winners of Switzerland vs Italy in the quarter-final on Saturday 6th July.

