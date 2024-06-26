Search icon

Football

26th Jun 2024

Phil Foden’s Euro 2024 return date confirmed as he flies back to England for a family matter

Harry Warner

Foden has temporarily left Germany

Phil Foden has left the England camp in Germany to return to the UK over a pressing family matter, the FA have confirmed.

The news was broken by Fabrizio Romano on X revealing that the England star would be temporarily leaving Germany.

England have been staying at the five-star Weimarer Land Spa and Golf resort in Blankenhain in between matches across Germany for Euro 2024.

It is understood that he flew home for the birth of his third child according to BBC journalist Dan Roan.

He is expected to be back with the squad before their round of 16 clash this Sunday with the opponent yet to be decided.

The Manchester City attacker has played 37 times for England, scoring four goals.

He has started in all three of England’s group games at Euro 2024 so far and is considered by Gareth Southgate as a key player in the England squad.

Foden starred last season for his club, winning the Premier League player of the season award.

Topics:

England,euro 2024,Football,News,Phil Foden,Sport

