Georgian billionaire to pay players staggering amount of money after brave Euro 2024 showing

Well deserved

A Georgian billionaire will pay a handsome fee to the national team after their exceptional Euro 2024 showing.

Georgia were making their major international tournament debut after qualifying for Euro 2024 via the play-offs and were only expected to make up the numbers however they proved to be much more than that.

Coached by former World Cup winner Willy Sagnol, they managed to finish in third in Group F alongside Czechia, Portugal and Turkey.

A draw against Turkey and famous win against Portugal set them up for an almighty tough round of 16 tie against Spain.

Going into the game they were once again underdogs but surprisingly found themselves in front against the 2012 European champions after Robin Le Normand’s own goal gave them the lead.

How can anyone not love what Georgia are doing right now? 🤯 pic.twitter.com/Z4DWmvGjED — FootballJOE (@FootballJOE) June 30, 2024

Unfortunately it wasn’t to be though as Spain found their rhythm and equalised on the verge of half time via Rodri before a dominant second half display was enough for them to cruise to the quarter finals when they will face Germany.

Georgian players to receive windfall after Euro success.

Despite their Euro 2024 journey coming to an end, the Georgian players will still receive a healthy pay day thanks to the generosity of one national billionaire.

Bidzina Ivanishvili, a former prime minister had already promised to pay out more than $10m for reaching the knockout stages and promised to double it if they beat Portugal.

While they won’t be getting double the cash they could’ve, it’s still likely to be a life-changing sum for some players.

Their focus will now turn to the Nations League before they begin their World Cup qualifying campaign, where they can dream of reaching the world stage for the first time in their history.