29th Jun 2024

Georgian billionaire announces ridiculous reward for national team if they beat Spain

Jacob Entwistle

Talk about an added incentive

A Georgian billionaire has announced a ridiculous reward for the national team if they beat European giants Spain on Sunday night.

Bidzina Ivanishvili, a former prime minister has already promised to pay out more than $10million following the shock result of the tournament, a game in which Georgia defeated Portugal 2-0.

 Founder of the currently ruling Georgian Dream party and now its honorary chairman, he offered the incentive of $10.7m should the European underdogs reach the knockout stages.

Against all odds, that dream came true and now he has offered to double the money should Georgia defeat Spain.

Speaking to Imedi TV on Thursday, he congratulated the team on their amazing achievements and their ‘greatest victory’.

Now approaching the knockout stages of a major tournament for the first time in their history, the Georgian team have an opportunity to do something incredible.

Sheerly entertaining to watch, the team is packed with talent.

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia is unplayable at his best, with dazzling dribbling ability.

He can provide that moment of magic against Spain.

Giorgi Mamardashvili has earned mass plaudits between the sticks, pulling off huge strings of saves against both Czechia and Portugal, subsequently resulting in four priceless points on the board.

It takes some effort to beat this man.

Georges Mikautadze is the current top scorer at Euro 2024 and has been linked with a potential move to Premier League elect West Ham following the tournament end.

The world will be watching on Sunday at 8pm as everybody’s favourite second team takes on one of the tournament favourites.

