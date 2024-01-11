Fans react to hilarious Raul Jimenez rabona attempt

‘He’s tried that four times in two weeks!’

Football fans could resist a little laugh at Raul Jimenez’s failed attempt at a rabona.

Jimenez tried the skill during Fulham’s Carabao Cup semi final defeat to Liverpool in which the Mexican striker was given the ball out on the left hand side of the pitch.

In his head it would’ve delivered an inch-perfect cross for one of his players to nod home, however that failed spectacularly and instead it sailed out of play before he fell over.

As it customary with any of these incidents, social media found the funny side of it and were quick to poke fun at the Mexican.

“Jimenez has really decided he wants a successful rabona for a comp the past few weeks,” said one fan.

A second said: “Has Jimenez just discovered rabona’s or something? He’s done 3 or 4 in the last 2 weeks.

“Jimenez funniest footballer ever goes for the rabona everytime over using his left,” commented a third.

“Raul Jimenez is determined to make one of these rabona crosses count,” wrote another.

He also tried one before the game as well, which didn’t hit the target but was considerably better than his in-game effort.

This Raúl Jiménez Rabona 🤤 pic.twitter.com/l6B9Kqn79p — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) January 10, 2024

Fulham go back to Craven Cottage with a 2-1 defeat after Willian’s first half goal was cancelled out by two quick fire goals from Curtis Jones and Cody Gakpo after the break.

