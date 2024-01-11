Antonio Rudiger spotted twisting Alvaro Morata’s nipple in Madrid derby clash

A strange way of distracting your opponent

Antonio Rudiger was spotted twisting the nipple of Alvaro Morata in a bizarre attempt to wind up his opponent.

Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid faced off against each other in the Spanish Super Cup semi-finals, in which they won the 5-3 thriller.

Rudiger has gained a reputation for his unorthodox style of distracting opposition players and his latest wind-up antic left Morata furious.

After twisting the his former Chelsea teammates’ nipple, Morata responded by pushing the Germany international away as the Madrid man continued to laugh in his face.

Antonio Rudiger was spotted twisting Alvaro Morata's 𝗡𝗜𝗣𝗣𝗟𝗘 during the Madrid derby yesterday 😭

pic.twitter.com/6l4Vlj4RmV — CentreGoals. (@centregoals) January 11, 2024

In a shocking twist of fate, Rudiger has actually been on the receiving end of a similar altercation before during a game back in 2021.

Coincidentally, the incident was during a Madrid vs Atletico game in which Luis Suarez pinched his thigh, sparking an angry reaction from Rudiger that led to the pair being separated.

As for the game, the defender was just as involved, scoring at both ends of the pitch.

The defender equalised for Carlo Ancelotti’s side in the 20th minute with a header, shortly after Mario Hermoso had put Atletico ahead.

Madrid took the lead through Ferland Mendy, before Antoine Griezmann scored a club record 174th goal for Atletico. Rudiger’s own goal then swung the game in the favour of Diego Simeone’s side.

Dani Carvajal’s late equaliser forced extra time, with Real clinching a 5-3 win after a Stefan Savic own goal and Brahim Diaz strike.

They will now face the winner of the second semi final between Barcelona and Osasuna in the final on Sunday.

Related links: