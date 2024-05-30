Search icon

Football

30th May 2024

Fans furious after claiming technical fault ‘ruined’ Conference League final 

Callum Boyle

Conference League final

‘Extremely annoying’

Fans watching the Conference League final in the UK were left furious after a series of technical faults that affected their viewing experience.

TNT Sports showed coverage of the final in Athens were Olympiacos beat Fiorentina in extra time to become the first Greek side to win a major European trophy.

Ayoub El Kaabi scored a 118th minute winner to write himself and the club into the history books. It also meant back-to-back European trophies for Jose Luis Mendilibar, who won the Europa League with Sevilla last season.

But those watching in the UK were unfortunately met with technical difficulties that occurred throughout the final.

Adam Summerton and Lucy Ward were on commentary duty but those tuning in noticed that their voices weren’t in sync with the live footage during some parts of the match.

One fan exclaimed on X: “The commentary on TNT is ridiculously delayed. Very poor.

“I swear there’s a delay on the TNT commentary of the footy final. Already doing my head in and only been playing 11 mins,” claimed a second.

A third wrote: “I appreciate Athens is quite far away but why is TNT’s commentary and crowd noise lagging so far behind their picture of this Conference League final?”

Another said: “TNT’s commentary of the UECL is so far behind the play that Newcastle are still on track to qualify for next year’s as things stand.”

Thankfully for those watching, the fault was identified and resolved 15 minutes into the final and they were able to enjoy a cagey final which ended with history being made.

