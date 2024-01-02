Search icon

Football

02nd Jan 2024

BBC forced to remove Wayne Rooney tweet after Gary Lineker tells them to ‘delete this’

Callum Boyle

Gary Lineker Wayne Rooney

The BBC deleted within seconds

The BBC were forced to delete a post in relation to Wayne Rooney’s sacking from Birmingham City following a request from Gary Lineker.

Rooney was dismissed by the Championship club on Tuesday after winning only two of his 15 games in charge, with the 3-0 defeat to Leeds United on New Years’ Day proving to be the final result of his tenure.

An official club statement from the Blues said that “results have not met the expectations that were made clear at the outset” and that a change in manager was in the “best interests” for the club.

Shortly after Birmingham confirmed his departure, the BBC posted a tweet of Rooney looking like a member of the Peaky Blinders – the popular BBC show set in Birmingham.

They captioned it saying: “By order of the Peaky Blinders… Wayne Rooney has been sacked by Birmingham City.”

Many were left confused and Lineker wasn’t impressed and asked the account to “delete this”.

Moments later, the post – and Lineker’s tweet – were removed.

Following his sacking, Rooney released a statement in which he confirmed he planned to take some time away from football.

He said: “I would like to thank Tom Wagner, Tom Brady and Garry Cook for the opportunity to manage Birmingham City FC and the support they all gave me during my short period with the club.

“Football is a results business – and I recognise they have not been at the level I wanted them to be. However, time is the most precious commodity a manager requires and I do not believe 13 weeks was sufficient to oversee the changes that were needed.

“Personally, it will take me some time to get over this setback. I have been involved in professional football, as either a player or manager, since I was 16. Now, I plan to take some time with my family as I prepare for the next opportunity in my journey as a manager.

“Finally, I wish Birmingham City FC and its owners my best wishes in the pursuit of their ambitions.”

Related links:

Topics:

Football,Gary Lineker,Sport,Wayne Rooney

RELATED ARTICLES

Luke Littler reaches final of World Darts Championships

Darts World Championship

Luke Littler reaches final of World Darts Championships

By Callum Boyle

Scott Williams explains how he knew Michael van Gerwen was ‘off’ before the match even started

Darts

Scott Williams explains how he knew Michael van Gerwen was ‘off’ before the match even started

By JOE

Tributes pour in for talented 15-year-old surfer killed in shark attack in Australia

Lifestyle

Tributes pour in for talented 15-year-old surfer killed in shark attack in Australia

By Callum Boyle

MORE FROM JOE

Barcelona cannot sign any Liverpool players for three years due to clause in Philippe Coutinho’s contract

FC Barcelona

Barcelona cannot sign any Liverpool players for three years due to clause in Philippe Coutinho’s contract

By Reuben Pinder

Luis Suarez set to join Atlético Madrid after Juventus move falls through

Atletico Madrid

Luis Suarez set to join Atlético Madrid after Juventus move falls through

By Reuben Pinder

Group of Death? No, Liverpool have worked for this Champions League life

Champions League

Group of Death? No, Liverpool have worked for this Champions League life

By Melissa Reddy

Barcelona accused of ‘extorting’ Frenkie de Jong after Manchester United bid

Barcelona

Barcelona accused of ‘extorting’ Frenkie de Jong after Manchester United bid

By Daniel Brown

Sorry, but Joris Gnagnon’s ‘horror tackle’ against Liverpool was… good

Football

Sorry, but Joris Gnagnon’s ‘horror tackle’ against Liverpool was… good

By Kyle Picknell

Barcelona still owe Messi €39M despite PSG move

Barcelona

Barcelona still owe Messi €39M despite PSG move

By Danny Jones

Netflix reveals all of January’s new movies and series

Netflix reveals all of January’s new movies and series

By Stephen Porzio

‘My nephew put ham in my son’s PS5 – my sister should buy him a new one’

‘My nephew put ham in my son’s PS5 – my sister should buy him a new one’

By Nina McLaughlin

Man went on spending spree after couple accidentally sent $750k house payment to wrong account

Australia

Man went on spending spree after couple accidentally sent $750k house payment to wrong account

By JOE

Netflix viewers praise ‘absolutely outstanding’ crime thriller series after binge-watching in one day

harlan coben

Netflix viewers praise ‘absolutely outstanding’ crime thriller series after binge-watching in one day

By JOE

BBC’s most twisted thriller ever has just dropped second series on iPlayer

BBC’s most twisted thriller ever has just dropped second series on iPlayer

By Simon Kelly

Here’s all the UK bank holidays in 2024

Here’s all the UK bank holidays in 2024

By Joseph Loftus

MORE FROM JOE

No, Michael Sheen is not quitting acting for politics – at least not yet

Michael Sheen

No, Michael Sheen is not quitting acting for politics – at least not yet

By Tony Cuddihy

Netflix’s new gangster film about Bonnie and Clyde looks excellent

Movies

Netflix’s new gangster film about Bonnie and Clyde looks excellent

By Paul Moore

Squats can boost your brain function, study finds

Brain Function

Squats can boost your brain function, study finds

By Alex Roberts

This is what watching Game of Thrones does to your heart rate

Game of Thrones

This is what watching Game of Thrones does to your heart rate

By Darragh Berry

Tommy Fury denied entry to US ahead of Jake Paul press conference

Boxing

Tommy Fury denied entry to US ahead of Jake Paul press conference

By Daniel Brown

Mum responds to backlash over video of her hugging teenage son at game

Mum responds to backlash over video of her hugging teenage son at game

By Joseph Loftus

Load more stories