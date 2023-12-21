Search icon

Football

21st Dec 2023

Jamie Carragher has had enough of Mikel Arteta’s behaviour and “nonsense” excuses

Callum Boyle

Jamie Carragher

“It’s like he’s going to close you down!”

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher has had enough of Mikel Arteta’s touchline behaviour and believes his last excuse to escape punishment was “nonsense”.

The Arsenal manager has been booked three times this season for his animated nature on the touchline, and recently he criticised match officials by labelling them a “disgrace”, something which would normally result in a fine or a punishment.

However, Arteta and Arsenal claimed that this lost in translation, and that it means something else in Spanish, which ultimately resulted in the manager getting away with making the comment.

Jamie Carragher has had enough of Mikel Arteta’s “nonsense” excuses.

Speaking on the latest episode of Stick to Football, Carragher expressed his views on the matter.

“I think it’s bubbling [the issue of manager behaviour] and I think it does need stamping down. Maybe a couple of managers, Jürgen Klopp being one, might be the ones who get the full force of it – maybe Arteta.

“The thing that fascinates me with Arteta is what I see on the touchline, it’s almost a completely different person to the person I played against. He wasn’t that emotional. We played derby games, he was one of Everton’s best players – he was a silky player – but you’d never think he was at a referee or into his own players.

“I think some of the bookings he’s got – the over celebrating, the odd thing where you think, ‘Come on, there’s no need for that’. But I do think he shouldn’t have got away with – once he’d been charged with what he said after Newcastle, and the defence was there was a translation difference between what you’d say in Spain about something was a disgrace, it means something different in Spain. That was nonsense.

“He [Mikel Arteta] was obviously shouting at the referee, and the fourth officials said he’s overstepped the mark. There’s no doubt they’re looking for Arteta because he is lively. I sometimes think he is that close to the pitch that, if I was playing, it’s like he’s going to close you down!”

Ian Wright jumps to Mikel Arteta’s defence with surprising stat.

Arsenal legend Ian Wright was also on the podcast, and he doesn’t think that the manager’s antics have any real impact on the team or their performances.

“If you look at Arsenal in respects of how their players are playing and performing, with the way their manager is so-called over passionate and over emotional – we’re number one in the Fair Play League.

“It’s not like it’s transmitting onto the pitch and our players are out of order, like we just saw at Villa.

“I think [the Arsenal players] are getting used to how the manager is. George Graham would be livid if you’re not doing stuff. If he’s got the hump with me, he’d be like, ‘Lee! Tell Tony to tell Nigel to Ray to tell Wrighty to make some runs!’

“But I never held it against him because he’s in the game, in the passion of the game.”

Related links:

Topics:

Football,Jamie Carragher,Manchester United,Sport

RELATED ARTICLES

Referee shows white card during Sporting Lisbon vs Benfica

Benfica

Referee shows white card during Sporting Lisbon vs Benfica

By Callum Boyle

Roy Keane doubles down on Virgil van Dijk comments

Football

Roy Keane doubles down on Virgil van Dijk comments

By Callum Boyle

Man United offered Raphinha as part of Sancho swap deal on one condition

Barcelona

Man United offered Raphinha as part of Sancho swap deal on one condition

By Patrick McCarry

MORE FROM JOE

WATCH: Jurgen Klopp almost falls off bus during Liverpool’s trophy parade

Champions League

WATCH: Jurgen Klopp almost falls off bus during Liverpool’s trophy parade

By Kyle Picknell

The FootballJOE Pub Quiz: Week 20

#joepubquiz

The FootballJOE Pub Quiz: Week 20

By Callum Boyle

Luka Modric takes aim at Kylian Mbappe in contract renewal talks

Football

Luka Modric takes aim at Kylian Mbappe in contract renewal talks

By Callum Boyle

Yves Bissouma: Tottenham Hotspur midfielder cleared of sexual assault allegations

Football

Yves Bissouma: Tottenham Hotspur midfielder cleared of sexual assault allegations

By Callum Boyle

Man United fans are raving over Tahith Chong’s cameo in preseason opener

Manchester United

Man United fans are raving over Tahith Chong’s cameo in preseason opener

By Simon Lloyd

WATCH: Kalidou Koulibaly desperately shoves teammate to stop Kylian Mbappe

Kalidou Koulibaily

WATCH: Kalidou Koulibaly desperately shoves teammate to stop Kylian Mbappe

By Simon Lloyd

Viewers devastated as the ‘best show on TV’ is confirmed to be ending

Viewers devastated as the ‘best show on TV’ is confirmed to be ending

By Simon Kelly

12-year-old spends four days in coma and suffers lung collapse after excessively vaping

12-year-old spends four days in coma and suffers lung collapse after excessively vaping

By Nina McLaughlin

Images show students hiding from gunman during Prague shooting

Images show students hiding from gunman during Prague shooting

By Joseph Loftus

Piers Morgan slams Mary Earps’ Sports Personality of the Year award as ‘celebrating mediocrity’

Lionesses

Piers Morgan slams Mary Earps’ Sports Personality of the Year award as ‘celebrating mediocrity’

By Callum Boyle

Several dead and more injured in Prague university shooting

Several dead and more injured in Prague university shooting

By Joseph Loftus

Mark Zuckerberg is building a bunker to survive the apocalypse

Mark Zuckerberg is building a bunker to survive the apocalypse

By Ryan Grace

MORE FROM JOE

Steven Avery’s lawyer says one new suspect in ‘Making A Murderer’ case is “leading the pack”

Crime

Steven Avery’s lawyer says one new suspect in ‘Making A Murderer’ case is “leading the pack”

By Tom Victor

PSA: Blue Planet II is now on Netflix

BBC

PSA: Blue Planet II is now on Netflix

By Wil Jones

Everyone had the same reaction after Tyson Fury’s comeback opponent was announced

comeback

Everyone had the same reaction after Tyson Fury’s comeback opponent was announced

By James Dawson

Ants can sniff out cancer in humans, study shows

animal

Ants can sniff out cancer in humans, study shows

By Kieran Galpin

Texas offers $10,000 reward for people who turn in women who want abortions

abortion

Texas offers $10,000 reward for people who turn in women who want abortions

By Charlie Herbert

Strictly Come Dancing judge will reportedly be replaced in 2024

Strictly Come Dancing judge will reportedly be replaced in 2024

By Kat O'Connor

Load more stories