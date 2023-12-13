Search icon

Football

13th Dec 2023

BBC should part ways with ‘insolent’ Gary Lineker, says former director of TV

Callum Boyle

Gary Lineker

Lineker is ‘running rings around the BBC’

A former executive of the BBC has said that the broadcaster should part ways with the “insolent” Gary Lineker.

Danny Cohen has claimed that Lineker is “running rings around the BBC” with his activity on social media and “it is both offensive and embarrassing to see.”

Cohen added that Match of the Day wouldn’t be any different without the presenter as people tune in for the games and not the analysis that follows.

In a column for The Telegraph, Cohen urged Tim Davie to follow in the footsteps of Sir Alex Ferguson.

“If there were any signs that a player believed he was bigger than the club, Ferguson would quickly show him the door, even when it came to players of the world-class quality of David Beckham and Roy Keane,” he said.

“At the moment, Mr Lineker is behaving as if he is much bigger than his club – the BBC – with the insolent inference that there is nothing that his manager – the director-general – can or will do to stop him.

“If the BBC does nothing about it, its management looks ever weaker and ever less in control of the social media output of the people who represent it in the eyes of the public.”

The comments come after Lineker’s critical comments of Grant Shapps MP and Jonathon Gullis MP “thick”.

Related links:

Topics:

Football,Gary Lineker,Sport

RELATED ARTICLES

Cristiano Ronaldo investing £30m in new football game to rival EA FC

Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo investing £30m in new football game to rival EA FC

By Callum Boyle

Barcelona’s players have been ‘banned from showering’

Barcelona

Barcelona’s players have been ‘banned from showering’

By Callum Boyle

Quiz: Name every current club’s top scorer in Premier League history

#FootballJOEQuiz

Quiz: Name every current club’s top scorer in Premier League history

By Callum Boyle

MORE FROM JOE

Arsenal legend Bob Wilson offers the most sincere and heartbreaking tribute to Arsene Wenger the man

Arsenal

Arsenal legend Bob Wilson offers the most sincere and heartbreaking tribute to Arsene Wenger the man

By Matthew Gault

Young England fan gifted Alessia Russo match worn shirt after viral video

Euro 2022

Young England fan gifted Alessia Russo match worn shirt after viral video

By Daniel Brown

“Pogba is a big problem” – Roy Keane takes aim at the Manchester United midfielder

Manchester United

“Pogba is a big problem” – Roy Keane takes aim at the Manchester United midfielder

By Robert Redmond

Premier League to investigate Manchester City over FFP

Manchester City

Premier League to investigate Manchester City over FFP

By Simon Lloyd

Amad Diallo scores spectacular header vs AC Milan

Amad Traore

Amad Diallo scores spectacular header vs AC Milan

By Reuben Pinder

Glenn Hoddle criticises the Etihad atmosphere ahead of Champions League tie

Liverpool

Glenn Hoddle criticises the Etihad atmosphere ahead of Champions League tie

By Reuben Pinder

Look no further for the perfect Christmas gifts for the bearded man in your life

Beards

Look no further for the perfect Christmas gifts for the bearded man in your life

By Charlie Herbert

Shane MacGowan left €10k behind the bar for his friends at his funeral wake

Shane MacGowan left €10k behind the bar for his friends at his funeral wake

By Joseph Loftus

Martin Lewis says he’s ‘tired’ as he opens up about pressure of being nation’s financial expert

Finance

Martin Lewis says he’s ‘tired’ as he opens up about pressure of being nation’s financial expert

By Patrick McCarry

Angry pensioner uses mobility scooter to mow down man who bought the last pasty

Food

Angry pensioner uses mobility scooter to mow down man who bought the last pasty

By Callum Boyle

Kim Kardashian has paid for a whole forest to be put up inside her mansion for Christmas

Christmas

Kim Kardashian has paid for a whole forest to be put up inside her mansion for Christmas

By Charlie Herbert

‘Me and my husband don’t sleep in the same bed for a good reason’

‘Me and my husband don’t sleep in the same bed for a good reason’

By Joseph Loftus

MORE FROM JOE

Identical twins from Perth get engaged to same man

Love

Identical twins from Perth get engaged to same man

By Kieran Galpin

Return of the indestructible phone? Nokia have plans to make a comeback very soon

Nokia

Return of the indestructible phone? Nokia have plans to make a comeback very soon

By Carl Kinsella

Contestants announced for I’m A Celebrity 2023

I'm A Celeb All Stars

Contestants announced for I’m A Celebrity 2023

By Charlie Herbert

Football Index Collapse – Clean Up Gambling director calls for government action

Football

Football Index Collapse – Clean Up Gambling director calls for government action

By Simon Lloyd

Revealed: The massive bonus English players will receive if they win the Rugby World Cup

England

Revealed: The massive bonus English players will receive if they win the Rugby World Cup

By Robert Redmond

Robert Lewandowski best watch his back as Manuel Neuer scores an absolute screamer in training

Bayern Munich

Robert Lewandowski best watch his back as Manuel Neuer scores an absolute screamer in training

By Darragh Murphy

Load more stories