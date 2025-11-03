Erik ten Hag shortlisted for sensational Premier League return

He left Old Trafford a year ago

Erik ten Hag has been shortlisted as a potential option to take over at a Premier League club, according to David Ornstein of The Athletic.

The Dutchman left Man United almost exactly 12 months ago, despite guiding the Red Devils to an FA Cup triumph in 2023.

Leaving Man United eighth in the table, the former Ajax coach was replaced by Ruben Amorim.

Ten Hag made a name for himself as the Ajax manager, leading his side to an unlikely Champions League semi-final place back in 2019.

According to David Ornstein, Ten Hag is being considered by Wolves as a replacement for the sacked Vítor Pereira.

Pereira parted company with Wolves on Sunday and left with the side 20th in the table.

The midlands outfit lost 3-0 to Fulham on Sunday which followed a 3-2 loss to Burnley the week before.

🚨 Wolves advancing in talks with Gary O’Neil + exploring other options in parallel – including Erik ten Hag. 55yo discussed internally & #WWFC expressed interest in speaking to ex-#MUFC boss as part of process. No imminent decision expected @TheAthleticFC https://t.co/VayTs8W87T — David Ornstein (@David_Ornstein) November 3, 2025

Per Ornstein, former Wolves manager Gary O’Neil is still favourite to take over but Wolves will take some time before reaching a final decision.

Michael Carrick and former Luton boss Rob Edwards are also under consideration.

Whoever is to take over will face a near impossible task to keep the squad in the Premier League.