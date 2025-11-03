Search icon

Sport

03rd Nov 2025

Erik ten Hag shortlisted for sensational Premier League return

Sammi Minion

He left Old Trafford a year ago

Erik ten Hag has been shortlisted as a potential option to take over at a Premier League club, according to David Ornstein of The Athletic.

The Dutchman left Man United almost exactly 12 months ago, despite guiding the Red Devils to an FA Cup triumph in 2023.

18+ Be Gamble Aware

Leaving Man United eighth in the table, the former Ajax coach was replaced by Ruben Amorim.

Ten Hag made a name for himself as the Ajax manager, leading his side to an unlikely Champions League semi-final place back in 2019.

According to David Ornstein, Ten Hag is being considered by Wolves as a replacement for the sacked Vítor Pereira.

Pereira parted company with Wolves on Sunday and left with the side 20th in the table.

The midlands outfit lost 3-0 to Fulham on Sunday which followed a 3-2 loss to Burnley the week before.

Per Ornstein, former Wolves manager Gary O’Neil is still favourite to take over but Wolves will take some time before reaching a final decision.

Michael Carrick and former Luton boss Rob Edwards are also under consideration.

Whoever is to take over will face a near impossible task to keep the squad in the Premier League.

Topics:

Football,Manchester United,Sport

RELATED ARTICLES

UCL Liverpool vs Real Madrid: Follow all the action here

Champions League

UCL Liverpool vs Real Madrid: Follow all the action here

By Sammi Minion

The FootballJOE Quiz #51: Famous Faces

Football

The FootballJOE Quiz #51: Famous Faces

By Sammi Minion

Ibrox named the best stadium in the UK

Football

Ibrox named the best stadium in the UK

By JOE

MORE FROM JOE

Police investigating after Premier League player ‘threatened with gun’ in London

Police investigating after Premier League player ‘threatened with gun’ in London

By Jacob Entwistle

Woman charged after former Bournemouth footballer loses leg in crash

Bournemouth

Woman charged after former Bournemouth footballer loses leg in crash

By Harry Warner

Why is there only game on Boxing Day? Reason revealed as single match is officially televised 

Football

Why is there only game on Boxing Day? Reason revealed as single match is officially televised 

By Sammi Minion

Amazon to block ‘dodgy’ Fire TV Stick apps from today in new major global crackdown

amazon fire stick

Amazon to block ‘dodgy’ Fire TV Stick apps from today in new major global crackdown

By Harry Warner

QUIZ: Obscure Chelsea and Spurs players from the 2010s

Chelsea

QUIZ: Obscure Chelsea and Spurs players from the 2010s

By Sammi Minion

Betfair Sign Up Offer: Get 50/1 on any goal to be scored in Liverpool v Aston Villa

Betting

Betfair Sign Up Offer: Get 50/1 on any goal to be scored in Liverpool v Aston Villa

By JOE

Hottest city in the world sees fish boil in the sea and birds drop from the sky

Climate Change

Hottest city in the world sees fish boil in the sea and birds drop from the sky

By JOE

Police surround plane at major airport after cabin crew find note in toilet

Police surround plane at major airport after cabin crew find note in toilet

By Joseph Loftus

Reform’s big economic plans? Slash minimum wage for young people and bring back austerity

Headline

Reform’s big economic plans? Slash minimum wage for young people and bring back austerity

By Charlie Herbert

Police investigating after Premier League player ‘threatened with gun’ in London

Police investigating after Premier League player ‘threatened with gun’ in London

By Jacob Entwistle

Hotel chain launches dog TV channel as two-thirds of pooch owners ‘dread’ bonfire night

Animals

Hotel chain launches dog TV channel as two-thirds of pooch owners ‘dread’ bonfire night

By JOE

Professional footballer among those injured in Huntingdon train stabbings

Professional footballer among those injured in Huntingdon train stabbings

By JOE

MORE FROM JOE

One of the saddest books of all time is available in the Kindle sale

Amazon

One of the saddest books of all time is available in the Kindle sale

By Kat O'Connor

Irish sporting legend jailed for faking cancer using iPhone cable up his nose

GAA

Irish sporting legend jailed for faking cancer using iPhone cable up his nose

By Colmán Stanley

Hero who confronted Huntingdon train stabber issues defiant statement

Hero who confronted Huntingdon train stabber issues defiant statement

By Joseph Loftus

Donald Trump says he feels ‘badly’ for royal family after Andrew stripped of titles

News

Donald Trump says he feels ‘badly’ for royal family after Andrew stripped of titles

By Sammi Minion

Strictly star Amy Dowden reveals she is undergoing a second mastectomy

Cancer

Strictly star Amy Dowden reveals she is undergoing a second mastectomy

By JOE

People who put up Christmas decorations early are happier according to science

Christmas

People who put up Christmas decorations early are happier according to science

By JOE

Load more stories