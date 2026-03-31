Italy accused of ‘spying’ on Bosnia training ahead of World Cup play-off final

Italy and Bosnia face off for a place in the World Cup finals

Bosnia-Herzegovina's football association have accused Italy of sending a soldier from the European Union force in Bosnia to spy on their training, according to a report in the Bosnian press, cited in The Mail.



Following their penalty shoot-out victory over Wales on Thursday, the eastern European nation secured a spot in one of Tuesday's play-off finals, against four-time champions Italy.

Training and preparation for that clash, set to be played out at Bosnia's Bilino Polje Stadium in Zenica, was reportedly disrupted when a soldier believed to be from EUFOR, the EU force in the country, was spotted appearing to film practice from behind a metal fence.

Reports in the Bosnian media report that the soldier, who is said to be Italian, could be seen filming players.

Following a period of around 15 minutes, the soldier was approached by security and a request to stop filming was made.

Bosnian outlet Sportsport.BA's report adds that the filming was a "direct attempt" from the Italian FA to gain insights into their rivals' plans for the pivotal clash, out of which only one team will qualify for the World Cup.

Bosnia-Herzegovina's own FA have now reportedly lodged a complaint with EUFOR over the alleged incident.

While an image of a camouflaged individual standing near Bosnia's Butmir training ground has been circulated online, aside from the Sportsport.BA reporting, there is no evidence to connect the man to Gennaro Gattuso's Italy set-up.

No official statements have yet been made on behalf of either the Bosnian or Italian FA's in relation to the accusation.

The play-off final could not be any more important for Gattuso and Italy, with the major footballing nation having failed to qualify for either of the past two tournaments.

If they are to do, Italy will have to keep Edin Dzeko quiet.

The 40-year-old has more than 100 Serie A goals to his name, after successful spells at both Roma and Fiorentina, and scored the vital strike to take last week's semi-final to extra-time.