Revealed: Why Wales and Northern Ireland are playing ‘unwanted’ dead rubber match

Wales and Northern Ireland were both eliminated last Thursday

Despite being eliminated in the World Cup play-off semi-finals on Thursday, Wales and Northern Ireland are still required to play again during this international break, in a round of matches only officially confirmed in the hours after their respective defeats.

In the style of the infamous World Cup third place play-off, each nation is required to face up against another team who failed to make it to the final round of qualifying.

Wales, who lost to Bosnia-Herzegovina on penalties, will take on Northern Ireland, who themselves were defeated by Italy, in an 'unwanted' dead rubber match, all while their respective victors play to qualify for the World Cup.

Considering the heartbreaking nature of each nation's elimination, it would've been understandable for the sides to end their international break then and there, however they are prohibited from doing so by a specific UEFA regulation.

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UEFA rules dictate that every European team must play a minimum of two games per international break throughout the season.

Where in previous years the play-offs were all two-legged fixtures, the scale of the 2026 World Cup — featuring 48 rather than the traditional 32 nations — mean that an extra play-off final was required.

This leaves the losers from the first round in the unique situation of having to play a 'dead rubber' friendly against a fellow play-off loser.

When will the 'dead rubber' friendlies take place?

Tuesday 31st March:

Republic of Ireland vs North Macedonia - 19.45pm