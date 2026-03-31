Quiz: See if you can name England’s all-time top goalscorers

You've got just four minutes to name them all!

It's time to put your knowledge of the English men's national team to the ultimate test.

While a major trophy win has remained tragically out of reach since 1966, some of the greatest players in modern European history have lined up for the Three Lions in the decades since.

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Before a new-look Three Lions side under Thomas Tuchel attempt to put that woeful record to an end this summer — hopefully forging a few modern day legends of their own —take a moment to test how well you know England’s leading scorers.