WATCH: Arsenal’s Max Dowman scores ridiculous solo goal for England Under-19s

This is ridiculous

Max Dowman scored a stunning solo goal for England under-19s team Tuesday afternoon.

The Arsenal teenager scored once and produced two more assists as England beast Portugal 6-0, but it wasn't enough for them to qualify for the Under-19 Euros this year.

Picking the ball up deep in his own half on the right, Dowman skipped past challenges, drove forward, and produced a stunning finish into the bottom corner with his left foot.

Dowman's performance and last-minute goal in Arsenal's recent win over Everton excited Gunners fans and pundits alike, with many comparing his start to Wayne Rooney's back in the early 2000s with the Toffees.

Mikel Arteta said at the time: "You have to see him train every single day, he does it against these defenders who are in my opinion the best in the world.

"It was a moment for him, probably because he doesn’t seem to be phased by the occasion, the opponent or the game."