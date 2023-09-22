Search icon

22nd Sep 2023

Heung-min Son divides fans after building dream footballer

Callum Boyle

Heung-min Son

Not a lot of Spurs players

Heung-min Son exclusively revealed to JOE what his dream footballer would look like.

The Tottenham captain was at the launch event for EAFC, the latest game in the EA Sports franchise and the first since they changed the name from FIFA after their deal with the world football governing body came to an end.

To put into context, the Spurs forward was given certain attributes that would help design the ultimate footballer. They were:

  • Passing
  • Dribbling
  • Shooting
  • Pace
  • Strength

It’s fair to say that the forward’s choices caused quite a few surprises but sadly, there was no place for any of his current or former Spurs teammates, including Harry Kane.

Passing

Son picked Paul Scholes for his passing range and in fairness, it’s not a bad shout. A wonderful player who had an ability to pick anyone out and dictate the play from the middle of the park.

Dribbling

Next up was dribbling and who else was Son going to choose other than Ronaldo? Not Cristiano but the original, R9 himself. He could’ve been picked for any of the categories if truth be told but that close control dribbling and ability to glide past players as if they weren’t there was truly mesmerising and a nightmare for any defenders facing him.

Shooting

Ruud van Nistelrooy. Probably not a name many expected but Son is a fan and the Dutchman did have plenty of success throughout his career. Van Nistelrooy scored 35 goals in 70 appearances for the Netherlands (a goal every two games) and 331 goals in 532 club appearances. Prolific.

Pace

Thierry Henry. Hopefully he’s not burnt any bridges with Spurs supporters for picking an Arsenal legend but when building a dream footballer, it’s hard to look past Mr Va Va Voom.

While his technical ability was breathtaking, his pace was frightening and too hot for anyone to handle. This dream footballer would be breezing past the opposition with plenty of pace to burn.

Strength

Finally, Son chose Wayne Rooney (yes, his third Manchester United player). Rooney’s knack for finding the back of the net was what everyone spoke about but not many talked about his incredible strength.

Rooney is more than capable of holding his own in any battle (just ask Phil Bardsley) and whether it’s muscling off an opponent to get a shot on goal or holding the ball in the corner in the dying seconds, his strength would be vital.

Many fans though noticed the number of United players mentioned and questioned if the South Korea international was a United fan himself.

“Tottenham’s legend is a United Fan…” joked one fan.

A second said: “Definitely a Man United fan.

“Deep down he loves Man Utd,” wrote a third.

Another commented: “Confirmed Man United’s next signing”

You can watch the full clip with Son here

EAFC is available to play worldwide from Friday September 29 however those with the Ultimate Edition are able to access the game from today (September 22).

