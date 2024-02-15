Jose Mourinho reveals he turned down England job

‘I had it there on the table’

Jose Mourinho has revealed that he turned down the chance to manage England.

Mourinho said he was given the opportunity to take over the role after Steve McClaren’s Three Lions squad failed to qualify for Euro 2008.

The 61-year-old opened up on why he chose not to when asked by Rio Ferdinand on the age-old Steven Gerrard, Frank Lampard and Paul Scholes debate in his first interview since being sacked by Roma.

Speaking to Ferdinand’s FIVE YouTube channel, he said: “I could have been the coach of their national team. I had it there on the table.

“I always had national team jobs as something I wouldn’t enjoy. It was in 2007-08 and Mr (Fabio) Capello got the job.”

Throughout his time as a manager the 61-year-old has been continuously linked with the England manager’s role however he feels that they have what it takes to win Euro 2024.

“It is a very good generation (of England players),” he added. “They got to the Euro (2020) final, they can do it (win Euro 2024).

“The mentality of the guys who have gone abroad, (Jude) Bellingham for example, I believe there is something that separates him from the boys that were born in England, developed in England, and are playing in England. He can add something different, he is a kid of the world. He has a big, big personality.

“Southgate with Steve Holland, he was my assistant at Chelsea and what a person, they’ve done a beautiful job there, but it’s just missing that little bit. I cannot say I wish they do it (win the Euros) because I think Portugal can do it and I wish Portugal do it.”

