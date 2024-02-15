Search icon

Football

15th Feb 2024

Jose Mourinho reveals he turned down England job

Callum Boyle

Jose Mourinho

‘I had it there on the table’

Jose Mourinho has revealed that he turned down the chance to manage England.

Mourinho said he was given the opportunity to take over the role after Steve McClaren’s Three Lions squad failed to qualify for Euro 2008.

The 61-year-old opened up on why he chose not to when asked by Rio Ferdinand on the age-old Steven Gerrard, Frank Lampard and Paul Scholes debate in his first interview since being sacked by Roma.

Speaking to Ferdinand’s FIVE YouTube channel, he said: “I could have been the coach of their national team. I had it there on the table.

“I always had national team jobs as something I wouldn’t enjoy. It was in 2007-08 and Mr (Fabio) Capello got the job.”

Throughout his time as a manager the 61-year-old has been continuously linked with the England manager’s role however he feels that they have what it takes to win Euro 2024.

“It is a very good generation (of England players),” he added. “They got to the Euro (2020) final, they can do it (win Euro 2024).

“The mentality of the guys who have gone abroad, (Jude) Bellingham for example, I believe there is something that separates him from the boys that were born in England, developed in England, and are playing in England. He can add something different, he is a kid of the world. He has a big, big personality.

“Southgate with Steve Holland, he was my assistant at Chelsea and what a person, they’ve done a beautiful job there, but it’s just missing that little bit. I cannot say I wish they do it (win the Euros) because I think Portugal can do it and I wish Portugal do it.”

Related links:

Topics:

England (football),Football,Jose Mourinho,Roma,Sport

RELATED ARTICLES

Crystal Palace issue health update on Roy Hodgson

Crystal Palace

Crystal Palace issue health update on Roy Hodgson

By Callum Boyle

Kylian Mbappe to leave PSG at end of season

Football

Kylian Mbappe to leave PSG at end of season

By Callum Boyle

Rio Ferdinand claims Bukayo Saka ‘isn’t a world class player’

Bukayo Saka

Rio Ferdinand claims Bukayo Saka ‘isn’t a world class player’

By Callum Boyle

MORE FROM JOE

Barcelona reportedly name their asking price for Frenkie De Jong as United put on red alert

Barcelona

Barcelona reportedly name their asking price for Frenkie De Jong as United put on red alert

By Callum Boyle

Harry Kane receives brutally low grade as Bayern fall to defeat again

Bayern Munich

Harry Kane receives brutally low grade as Bayern fall to defeat again

By Callum Boyle

Geoff Shreeves calls for severe punishment for Man City over FFP allegations

Football

Geoff Shreeves calls for severe punishment for Man City over FFP allegations

By Callum Boyle

Cristiano Ronaldo debuts new celebration with first goal of 2024

Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo debuts new celebration with first goal of 2024

By Callum Boyle

Wayne Rooney in talks over boxing fight

Boxing

Wayne Rooney in talks over boxing fight

By Callum Boyle

Kylian Mbappe open to joining Arsenal

Arsenal

Kylian Mbappe open to joining Arsenal

By Callum Boyle

Netflix has just added one of 2023’s very best movies

Netflix has just added one of 2023’s very best movies

By Stephen Porzio

Playstation Plus drops nearly £300 worth of free games for this month only

Gaming

Playstation Plus drops nearly £300 worth of free games for this month only

By Callum Boyle

Football club apologise for ‘Murder on the Dancefloor’ post with player who killed man in crash

Football club apologise for ‘Murder on the Dancefloor’ post with player who killed man in crash

By Simon Kelly

Holiday firm had blacklist of Irish surnames they wouldn’t take bookings from

Holiday firm had blacklist of Irish surnames they wouldn’t take bookings from

By Simon Kelly

‘My wife put our baby up for adoption because she’s not a good fit for the family’

‘My wife put our baby up for adoption because she’s not a good fit for the family’

By Joseph Loftus

Harry Potter star Jason Isaacs says the young cast drank ‘at an industrial pace’

Drinking

Harry Potter star Jason Isaacs says the young cast drank ‘at an industrial pace’

By Charlie Herbert

MORE FROM JOE

Alton Towers set to open brand new 60ft ride

Alton Towers set to open brand new 60ft ride

By Joseph Loftus

Barcelona reportedly name their asking price for Frenkie De Jong as United put on red alert

Barcelona

Barcelona reportedly name their asking price for Frenkie De Jong as United put on red alert

By Callum Boyle

Airbnb host ‘sends guest’s wife footage of him with another woman’ after he left bad review

Airbnb host ‘sends guest’s wife footage of him with another woman’ after he left bad review

By Joseph Loftus

MMA’s ‘biggest mismatch in history’ that was stopped by ref in first round

Sport

MMA’s ‘biggest mismatch in history’ that was stopped by ref in first round

By Callum Boyle

Shipwreck hunters stunned by discovery at bottom of Lake Superior

lake superior

Shipwreck hunters stunned by discovery at bottom of Lake Superior

By Charlie Herbert

Plane forced to make U-turn after maggots rain down on passengers

Air Travel

Plane forced to make U-turn after maggots rain down on passengers

By Charlie Herbert

Load more stories