21st Dec 2023

Ally Pally crowd sing hilarious chant to Luke Littler after historic darts win

Callum Boyle

Luke Littler

Littler, 16, made history at Alexandra Palace

Darts welcomed a new hero to the oche on Wednesday night as 16-year-old Luke Littler produced a masterclass performance.

Littler has been touted for big things in the sport having qualified for the WDF World Darts Championship at the age of 14.

Making his debut at Alexandra Palace, the youngster stole the show as he beat experienced pro Christian Kist in emphatic fashion, averaging 106.12, scoring seven 180 maximum scores and hitting 50 per cent of his doubles to win in straight sets 3-0.

His winning dart brought huge jubilation around the entire Palace before fans then started to chime in with a hilarious six-word chant of “You’ve got school in the morning”.

The song brought smiles to everyone and Littler even joined in with the song himself.

After his memorable debut on the world stage, Littler admitted he did have some nerves going into the game.

“I’m over the moon,” he told Sky Sports. “My debut, my first game, and I can’t believe how quickly I settled into the game.

“When I was walking on I felt a bit nervous but as soon as I found the rhythm, I was in.

“I was 2-1 up and then if I did miss and Christian took it, I had the darts for the final leg. 

“I always fancy myself for a last leg but it was good to do it then.

“It’s got to be at the top [of my best career moments].”

Fans won’t have to wait long to watch the talented youngster, who faces 20th seed Andrew Gilding in the evening session tonight (Thursday December 21).

Darts,Luke Littler,PDC Darts World Championship,Sport

