Darts player attempts no-look 180 and fails spectacularly

Night two of the PDC Darts World Championships brought a spectacular moment as Scott Williams attempted a no-look 180 score.

Williams, who is ranked 40th in the world, was taking on Japanese star Haruki Muramatsu in round one of the competition on Saturday night.

Nicknamed ‘Shaggy’, Williams has shot up the ranks in darts after winning a two-year card in 2022, following a spell in the BDO. He won his first Players Championship event last June.

Going into the opening round as the overwhelming favourite, the 33-year-old attempted to assert some early control over proceedings by hitting the first 180.

He landed his first two darts in the treble 20, setting him up to secure the first 180 of the tournament.

But as he went to throw his third dart, Williams looked away from the board and subsequently missed – making it look rather embarrassing.

In the past the likes of Gerwyn Price and Adrian Lewis have successfully completed a no-look 180 while Williams himself did it earlier this year when he beat Rob Cross in last year’s World Championship.

Luckily for Williams it didn’t have a knock-on effect for the rest of the game as he went on to beat Muramatsu by three sets to one.

After the game, the 40-year-old insisted that it hasn’t put him off from trying it again.

“It’s one of those things – people know who I am and have seen those things,” he said.

“Haruki has seen what I’ve been doing, and he knows I’m going to do something stupid at some point. And that was the one.

“I’ll do it again Thursday, and if it doesn’t go in the treble 20, then it’s bad luck for me, isn’t it?

“If people don’t like it, then turn the TV to Emmerdale or something!”

