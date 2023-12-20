Search icon

News

20th Dec 2023

“I’ve told him that” – Michael van Gerwen dismisses Gerwyn Price’s “nonsense” claim about fans

Patrick McCarry

Michael van Gerwen

“With all due respect… “

Michael van Gerwen powered into the last 32 of the PDC World Championship, but not before a mini scare from a County Meath flinger, and a snap back at Gerwyn Price.

Keane Barry was putting it up to MVG in their eliminator but the Irish star’s inability to close out legs by hitting doubles (he was 2 for 16 on double attempts) was his downfall.

Having lost the opening set, Barry was one leg up in the second and had a great chance to double that advantage. He required 124, with van Gerwen back on 167. All he could manage was 52, leaving the Dutch maestro with 167 to get back in the set. Sure enough, MVG hit triple-20, triple-19 and bullseye to steal a classic back-and-forth.

“You are kidding me!” exclaimed Wayne Mardle, on Sky Sports. “Keane Barry, will be thinking, ‘You are kidding me!’

That was the beginning of the end for Keane Barry. He averaged just under 96 for his three-darts but could not get the big check-outs and Michael van Gerwen marches on. He’ll be back after Christmas, when the big field is reduced to 32 players.

The 34-year-old is aiming for his fourth PDC world title and was far from happy with his 3-0 win over Barry. When the Sky Sports presenter started to wax lyrical about how he closed out the game, van Gerwen interrupted, “I wouldn’t say fantastic. I wouldn’t say that.”

“With the finishing I’m pleased and after the first set I felt well and thought I could punish him a bit more,” he added. “But my scoring wasn’t there yet. I could have done a lot more. I’m a little bit disappointed with my scoring but the most important thing is I won my first game.

“I did okay. I’m pleased with my game, the way I threw and I was focused. Don’t get me wrong it’s my first match and no one wants to lose. There’s a lot of pressure on me and the other top boys but most importantly I will see everyone after Christmas again.”

The message was clear – MVG was through to the next stage after nearly averaging 100 for his three darts and being better than 60% on his check-outs, but convinced he could go up several levels yet.

Gerwyn Price

Michael van Gerwen was asked, following his win over Barry, about Gerwyn Price’s recent comments. The Welshman, a former world champ himself, stated that he had been considering skipping this year’s event due to boos and cat-calls he received last year.

“What?” replied van Gerwen. “Next question. That’s nonsense.”

Van Gerwen was told by another reporter that Price had even suggested some of the boos directed at him could be because of how he has been disparaging of him, in the past. He replied:

“With all due respect,” the Dutchman declared, “Gezzy can blame himself a little bit for all the boos. And I’ve told him that.”

Price is in the top half of the 2024 draw, with No.2 seed van Gerwen in the bottom, so we may have to wait until late in the championship to see them potentially collide.

Read more:

Topics:

Darts,Gerwyn Price,Michael van Gerwen,PDC Darts World Championship,Sport

RELATED ARTICLES

Joey Barton says he’d score 100 out of 100 penalties against Mary Earps

Sport

Joey Barton says he’d score 100 out of 100 penalties against Mary Earps

By Nina McLaughlin

Darts player banned from using X-rated nickname at PDC World Championships

Darts

Darts player banned from using X-rated nickname at PDC World Championships

By Callum Boyle

Anything over 42 would be a great score in this tricky Wayne Rooney quiz

Football

Anything over 42 would be a great score in this tricky Wayne Rooney quiz

By Patrick McCarry

MORE FROM JOE

Boeing 737 bizarrely found in random field and no one can figure out how it got there

Bali

Boeing 737 bizarrely found in random field and no one can figure out how it got there

By Charlie Herbert

Chris Whitty reveals nearly 150,000 people have died from Covid-19 as UK reaches grim anniversary of national lockdown

Chris Whitty

Chris Whitty reveals nearly 150,000 people have died from Covid-19 as UK reaches grim anniversary of national lockdown

By Claudia McInerney

North Korea has fired its latest ballistic missile

North Korea

North Korea has fired its latest ballistic missile

By Conor Heneghan

Suella Braverman given ‘d**k of the year award’ in humiliating prank

suella braverman

Suella Braverman given ‘d**k of the year award’ in humiliating prank

By Charlie Herbert

£5 note worth up to £50,000 turns up in someone’s Christmas card

£5

£5 note worth up to £50,000 turns up in someone’s Christmas card

By Simon Lloyd

Flight attendant explains where the ‘best seat’ is on a plane and why

Aircraft

Flight attendant explains where the ‘best seat’ is on a plane and why

By JOE

Truth behind ‘Eminem 2024 UK tour’ rumours circulating the internet

Truth behind ‘Eminem 2024 UK tour’ rumours circulating the internet

By Joseph Loftus

Earth just received a laser-beamed cat video from 19 million miles away

Earth just received a laser-beamed cat video from 19 million miles away

By Nina McLaughlin

Hairy Bikers’ Dave Myers has fans in tears with health update after cancer diagnosis

Cancer

Hairy Bikers’ Dave Myers has fans in tears with health update after cancer diagnosis

By Charlie Herbert

People ‘speechless’ after woman shares 13-year-old’s Christmas list for this year

People ‘speechless’ after woman shares 13-year-old’s Christmas list for this year

By Joseph Loftus

Beyonce crowd scanned for potential paedophiles at UK gig

Beyonce crowd scanned for potential paedophiles at UK gig

By Nina McLaughlin

‘I’m fat and refused to give a toddler the extra seat I’d booked on a flight’

Air Travel

‘I’m fat and refused to give a toddler the extra seat I’d booked on a flight’

By Charlie Herbert

MORE FROM JOE

Iago Aspas gives incredibly diplomatic response to being spat at by Sergio Ramos

Celta Vigo

Iago Aspas gives incredibly diplomatic response to being spat at by Sergio Ramos

By Ben Kiely

NHS sends urgent message to all people who have ever smoked

Cancer

NHS sends urgent message to all people who have ever smoked

By April Curtin

72-year-old Sylvester Stallone is still smashing the gym in preparation for Rambo 5

rambo

72-year-old Sylvester Stallone is still smashing the gym in preparation for Rambo 5

By Wil Jones

Hackers release secret WADA medical files for Chris Froome and Bradley Wiggins

Bradley Wiggins

Hackers release secret WADA medical files for Chris Froome and Bradley Wiggins

By Patrick McCarry

New LOTR series which cost Amazon £50 million per episode is lowest rated in franchise

Amazon Prime

New LOTR series which cost Amazon £50 million per episode is lowest rated in franchise

By Charlie Herbert

Escaped lion terrifies locals as it prowls streets of Italian town

Escaped lion terrifies locals as it prowls streets of Italian town

By Simon Kelly

Load more stories