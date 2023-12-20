Search icon

20th Dec 2023

Darts player banned from using X-rated nickname at PDC World Championships

Callum Boyle

Darts player nickname

The hilarious nickname won’t be used at Ally Pally

British darts star Owen Bates has been told that he will not be allowed to use his x-rated nickname at the upcoming PDC World Championships in December.

The 20-year-old qualified for the major event in dramatic fashion, coming back from 4-1 down to beat Mike Warburton 5-4 and secure his tour card.

His incredible comeback had further enhanced his reputation, more so than his comical nickname.

On the back of Bates’ shirt ‘The Master’ which when combined with his name, makes for the rather amusing nickname of ‘Master Bates’.

Given that Alexandra Palace can be a raucous event at the best of times, fans would’ve no doubt been shouting this name from the rooftops and gotten a fair few laughs from it.

However, despite the light-hearted joke, the PDC have confirmed that the nickname will not be used.

Bates himself tweeted: “Any suggestions on a new nickname?!” after the news, leading to some brilliant suggestions.

“The Maestro , same same but different,” said one.

Another posted:”Meister.

“Owen bates initials: OB Star wars obi wan kenobi. Star wars + Owen bates = OB wan 80,” recommended a third.

