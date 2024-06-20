Shannon Ryan wants to ‘punish’ Emma Dolan in ‘biggest fight of her career’

Shannon Ryan will face off against Emma Dolan on June 22

Shannon Ryan is bracing herself for the “biggest fight of her career” when she faces Emma Dolan and she will be backed by O2 after renewing her partnership with the mobile operator and entertainment provider.

Ryan will be fighting for the vacant British Super Fly-weight title as well as the Commonwealth title currently held by Dolan at the Resorts World Arena in Birmingham on June 22, broadcast live on DAZN.

She goes into the fight as the number 11 ranked Super Fly boxer in the world and number two in the UK after winning her first seven fights.

The two were supposed to face off back in February only for the fight to be rescheduled after Dolan pulled out through injury but the Watford-born Ryan insists that extra time she has had to prepare has been valuable, stating that she feels fitter than ever.

She told JOE: “This will be the biggest fight of my career so far. Fight number eight for the British and Commonwealth. Emma and I, the first females to fight for the British in the super flyweight division, which is historic, but yes, two belts coming up, which be my biggest fight.

“The extra time has been really valuable, I’ve had more time to train and prepare.

“I was able to have a fight in between [the postponed and rearranged Dolan fight] which I suffered a cut. I think that has done me the world of good, just for getting in there and getting rid of any kind of fears beforehand.

“I think I handled it very well, so the time has done me great.”

Before pursuing a career in professional boxing back in 2022, Ryan actually worked as an O2 employee in their Watford branch and Director, Partnerships and Sponsorship at Virgin Media O2, Gareth Griffiths said that she would always be part of the “O2 family”.

He said: “Shannon is part of the O2 family, and we’re delighted to extend our partnership with her. She is an incredible athlete and such a driven individual, and we can’t wait to see her fight for her first British title.”

‘I want to punish her for that’

Both Dolan and Ryan have been vocal in the build up to fight and came to blows during their most recent face off in which we saw the current Commonwealth champion try and antagonise Ryan, who admitted that the back and forth has fuelled the fire inside her.

“I think there’s real needle in this fight, and it’s the first fight that I’ve had where there has been some back and forth, which has brought, I believe, the best out of me in my training camp,” Ryan said.

“Boxing is mental and physical, and I’m seeing a difference within myself, which I think is going to do me the world of good in the ring.

“She did disrespect me in interviews, which I’d seen, saying that I’d done nothing in the sport, which I think is absolutely ridiculous.

“So even for that, just that comment alone, I want to punish her for that, which I will do June 22.”

June 22 will also be the second time Ryan has been involved in a 10-round fight and having got one under the belt already, that experience could be pivotal come fight night.

“I think during my first 10 rounder I was able to see where you need to start slow, pick up the pace. Where to pick up the pace, where to take a round off.

“So I’m glad I got the 10 rounds under my belt, which again has given me great experience for going into this next fight with Emma.”

Asked if she had one final message for Dolan, Ryan simply said: “Be ready.”

The renewed partnership between O2 and Shannon Ryan will also unlock exclusive rewards for Virgin Media and O2 customers via Priority from O2, including money can’t buy experiences on fight nights and incredible giveaways for boxing fans.