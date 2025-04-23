Search icon

23rd Apr 2025

Arsenal vs Crystal Palace betting odds and how to get a free £20 bet

Stephen Hurrell

Arsenal face Crystal Palace in a crucial moment in the Premier League title race as Mikel Arteta’s men know anything but a win will hand the title to Liverpool.

The title may already be a foregone conclusion but Arsenal can postpone the inevitable with victory over a struggling Palace side, who have lost and conceeded five goals in both of their previous two fixtures.

Both teams may have their eyes on other prizes as Palace prepare for an FA Cup semi final against Aston Villa and Arsenal prepare for a tie against PSG in the Champions League semi final. It throws up some intriguing opportunities for tonight’s big Premier League game.

Betting app Stakemate is offering fans the free bet when they sign up here and bets can be made in the run up to the match on Wednesday night (23 April).

Arsenal are 6/19 favourites to win the match outright, while Palace are 36/5 to secure an away victory. A draw is 88/25 on Stakemate.

A narrow Arsenal victory of 1-0 is priced at 19/4 on the betting app, while a 0-0 draw is 11/1 and a Palace 1-0 win is 18/1. If you think there will be goals scored then Arsenal to win 2-0 is 19/4 and a comprehensive 3-0 victory is 29/4. A high scoring draw is priced at 19/1 for a 2-2 final result.

Goalscorer odds for the home side could be tricky as Arsenal could rest players but Mikel Merino, who has played as a striker on occassion, is 6-1 to score the first goal.

How to get a £20 free bet for Arsenal vs Crystal Palace

Fans who want a free £20 bet on the match can sign up here to Stakemate. New customers get £20 in Free Bets when they bet just £10–including £10 of Free Group bets so they can try it out.

Players get together in a WhatsApp-like group chat in the app, they make selections together and choose their individual stake amounts. The more players join the bet, the higher the odds will be boosted.

Stakemate have also created the Stakemate Football Group for fans to meet other fans, discuss the week’s top games, make their picks and share their bets.

The group now has hundreds of members, and you can join too! Just put the code FOOTY in the app here.

