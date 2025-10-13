Freshers, this rewards app is your key to unlocking VIP tables, free drinks and lots more at the UK’s top pubs and clubs

Brought to you by MiXR

Your next night out just got a glow up.

Fresher life can feel a bit overwhelming at times. There’s new accommodation to settle into, new routines to adapt to and when it comes to having a social life, it’s tricky to find your feet.

That’s where MiXR comes in, the app that makes every night out a great one. Whether you’re new to campus or just tired of the same old spots, MiXR helps you discover the best bars and clubs around, with personalised recommendations that match your vibe. You can plan epic nights out with your mates, earn points for every adventure, and cash them in for awesome rewards, from free drinks to skipping the queue. Plus, MiXR hosts weekly games packed with prizes that keep the good times rolling long after last orders.

Here’s how MiXR can revolutionise your social life as a uni fresher.

Personalised Recommendations

Prefer a chic cocktail bar over a high-energy club? Or are you always on the hunt for a new gigging spot? Tell MiXR your preferences and the app will do the rest.

Simplified Planning

Forget rocking up to your favourite pub only to discover there’s no space – MiXR makes planning perfect nights out a breeze. With the app, you can find pubs, bars and clubs near you, reserve tables and even pre-book food and drink packages.

Insider Perks

For MiXR students, this is where the fun really starts. With MiXR, every night out earns you points as well as unlocking exclusive discounts and insider deals at some of the UK’s favourite spots, think Popworld, Be At One, Walkabout, Slug & Lettuce. From free drinks to one-off experiences, you won’t find anywhere else, MiXR gives you access to the kind of student perks that make your nights out even better.

Ready to give your next freshers night out a serious glow-up? Download the MiXR app today and start collecting points.