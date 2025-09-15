Who is favourite to replace Ruben Amorim at Manchester United?

The majority of recent bets have been for one man

The overriding feeling from Sunday’s Manchester derby defeat was one of numbness for United fans.

City were comfortable in their 3-0 victory at the Etihad, leaving Ruben Amorim’s side with just four points from their opening four games, their worst start since 1992/93.

Now, they won the league under Sir Alex Ferguson that season – there’s next to zero chance of that happening this season, and in fact United are more likely to be relegated (11%) than finish in the top 5 (7.3%) this season, according to Opta.

So, is time up for Amorim? He’s won just eight of his 31 Premier League games in charge, and it feels like time is running out for the Portuguese.

Next Man Utd manager odds – 18+, BeGambleAware

Which manager have punters been backing?

The majority of bets placed since the Manchester derby on Oddschecker have been for one man: former England manager Gareth Southgate.

He has received 39% of betting since Sunday’s match, followed by Nuno Espirito Santo (17%), Mauricio Pochettino (11%) and Xavi (11%).

Andoni Iraola (6%), Gary Neville (6%) and Oliver Glasner (6%) follow in the list.

Ruben Amorim's record in the Premier League 😬📊 pic.twitter.com/Iin5Kyx1e9 — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) September 14, 2025

In the ‘Next manager to leave’ market, Amorim dominates the betting, with 74% compared to Graham Potter on 22%.

SportsJOE have been asking fans to vote on whether they want Amorim to leave, and who should replace him. You can cast your vote below:

Next Man Utd manager odds – 18+, BeGambleAware

Neville: More pressure on Amorim

Former Man Utd defender Gary Neville added to the feeling of numbness regarding the defeat, and said more pressure will be placed on Amorim and his tactical strategy.

Neville said on Sky Sports: “I think there will be some pressure applied to the manager and his rigidity of sticking with the system.

“City have beaten them well and comfortably. United had some good moments in the game – the first 15 minutes and the first five minutes of the second half. City, in big moments, have had better players. Foden, Doku, Haaland have stood out.

“There have been times when I have seen United lose this type of match when I feel angry and frustrated. I just feel nothing, which is even worse.”