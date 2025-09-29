Ruben Amorim now favourite to be next PL boss sacked as betting turns to three replacement names

The United gaffer faced a damning defeat at Brentford this weekend.

Ruben Amorim is now the bookmakers favourite to be the next manager to face the sack in the Premier League.

Enduring a damning start to the season, The Red Devils currently sit 14th in the table, only three points ahead of 18th-placed Burnley in the relegation zone.

After such a poor start, criticism remains high on the Portuguese gaffer as they have failed to improve on last season’s disappointment, including crashing out of the Carabao Cup courtesy of League 2 Grimsby Town.

18+ Be Gamble Aware

Previously, Graham Potter was the favourite to face the sack, however after his weekend departure from West Ham, attention has turned to Amorim.

With a tough set of fixtures ahead against an in-form Sunderland, reigning Champions Liverpool and the savvy Brighton, he is rapidly approaching a year in the role since joining the club last November.

Whether he survives those matches remains to be seen and three replacements have reportedly been shortlisted, as per talkSPORT.

18+ Be Gamble Aware

In the past 24 hours, the most backed manager to replace Amorim should he depart is Oliver Glasner.

As per Oddschecker, 27% of bets to succeed the Portuguese gaffer are on the undefeated Crystal Palace boss.

On an 18-game unbeaten streak including an FA Cup victory v Man City and a PL success v Liverpool, The Eagles are enjoying one of the most fruitful periods of their modern history and it’s largely down to the Austrian.

Next is former Barcelona boss Xavi, with 22% of bets placed on him. Fabrizio Romano dropped a bombshell on his YouTube, stating that the Spaniard is studying the Premier League and would be ready for a move ‘immediately’ should the opportunity arise.

Thirdly comes the former England main man Gareth Southgate at 21%, who achieved successive Euro finals with the Three Lions.

Whether he would be convinced to return to club football remains to be seen, with Glasner and Xavi instead two of the favourites.

The full findings can be seen below:

Oliver Glasner 27%

Xavi 22%

Gareth Southgate 21%

Mauricio Pochettino 12%

Graham Potter 3.5%

Andoni Iraola 1%

18+ Be Gamble Aware