17th Oct 2025

How to get a free £20 bet on Liverpool versus Manchester United

Stephen Hurrell

How to get a free £20 bet on Liverpool versus Manchester United

Brought to you by Stakemate.

Liverpool welcome Manchester United in English football’s biggest game and the bookies have a clear favourite.

Despite losing their last three games in all competitions Liverpool are the clear favourites to claim North West bragging rights at 1/2 on, with United around 3/1 to claim all three points.

A draw is more likely than a Manchester United win, according to some bookmakers, despite the Red Devils winning their last game against Sunderland in a much-needed boost for under pressure manager Ruben Amorim.

According to leading bookmaker Stakemate, which is an app that allows customers to earn better odds the more people join the bet, a Liverpool 1-0 win is 19/2 and a 2-0 win is 9/1. Liverpool’s defence has not been particularly impressive this season and a 2-1 victory is shorter odds at 24/7.

However, Liverpool fans can also gamble on a big victory over their fierce rivals by choosing 4-0 at 21/1 or 5-0 at 39/1. A repeat of the famous 7-0 thrashing of Erik Ten Hag’s United would fetch you 125/1 this time around.

Alexander Isak is favourite to score anytime with a narrow odds of 26/25, followed by Mo Salah at 23/20. For United Benjamin Sesko is favourite to find the net at Anfield with odds of 43/20 to score anytime, while Bruno Fernandes is 7/2 to find the net anytime.

Fans who want a free £20 bet can sign up here to Stakemate. New customers get £20 in Free Bets when they bet just £10 – including £10 of Free Group bets so they can try it out.

Players get together in a WhatsApp-like group chat in the app, they make selections together and choose their individual stake amounts. The more players join the bet, the higher the odds will be boosted.

Launched in 2022, Stakemate has taken the UK betting market by storm, picking up EGR’s Most Innovative Startup Award in 2024, and currently nominated for a “Rising Star in Betting” at SBC Awards 2025.

