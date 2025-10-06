Search icon

Sponsored

06th Oct 2025

Camden Town Brewery becomes the official sponsor of Rugby

Sarah McKenna Barry

Brought to you by Camden Town Brewery. Over 18s only. Please drink responsibly.

The London brewery is backing one of the most legendary grassroots rugby clubs, and it all kicked off at the weekend.

Rugby Football Club, a grassroots rugby club based in Rugby, Warwickshire has a brand new sponsor, and the future of this iconic club is already looking bright.

The partnership comes fresh off Camden Town Brewery’s Give Em Hells campaign with Gilbert and it’s a fresh take on sports sponsorship. After all, Rugby F.C. is no ordinary club. It’s one of three teams around the world who are permitted to play in all white – with the national team being one of the other two. With the club’s fascinating grassroots history in mind, Camden Town Brewery is committed to supporting every element of the club, both on and off the pitch.

Camden Town Brewery’s sponsorship of Rugby F.C. kicked off over the weekend as Rugby F.C. unveiled their brand new turf, designed by the Messi of Mowing, turf artist John Ledwidge and his team of pitch-painting pioneers. The new design makes a bold visual statement, fitting for a team as tenacious as Rugby.

In addition to the brand new turf, Camden Town Brewery invited every adult resident of Rugby F.C. to be a part of the celebrations as the first match day kicked off over the weekend. Each adult was welcome to take part in a club-wide round, Camden Town Brewery gave out hundreds of free pints at the match.

This weekend truly was a celebration of all things Rugby, but Camden Town Brewery still have plenty of exciting plans for the future of the club.

As part of their long-term commitment, the brewery will be getting stuck in with real improvements, from renovating the rundown stand to repairing the old turnstiles to supplying proper equipment to every level of the club. And, because Rugby is more than what happens on the pitch, Camden Town Brewery will be introducing fun-filled matchday events, giveaways, community shoutouts and much, much more.

Camden Town Brewery are committed to grassroots clubs, not just in Rugby, but across the UK. If you’re a grassroots football club and you’d like a slice of the action – we’re talking new equipment, fresh beer and discounted TNT Sports, sign up to Give Em Hells right here.

Topics:

RELATED ARTICLES

Family Guy confirms they have killed off major character after 23 seasons

Family Guy

Family Guy confirms they have killed off major character after 23 seasons

By Nina McLaughlin

Dehumidifier that ‘gets rid of damp’ drops to its lowest price in months

Affiliate

Dehumidifier that ‘gets rid of damp’ drops to its lowest price in months

By Jonny Yates

Current England star reveals how he almost retired last season

Current England star reveals how he almost retired last season

By Jacob Entwistle

MORE FROM JOE

Ruben Amorim now favourite to be next PL boss sacked as betting turns to three replacement names

Ruben Amorim now favourite to be next PL boss sacked as betting turns to three replacement names

By JOE

Betfair Sign Up Offer: Get 50/1 on 1+ Goals Scored in Brentford v Man United

Betfair Sign Up Offer: Get 50/1 on 1+ Goals Scored in Brentford v Man United

By JOE

Who is favourite to replace Ruben Amorim at Manchester United?

Football

Who is favourite to replace Ruben Amorim at Manchester United?

By JOE

Calling all Fantasy Premier League managers – here’s how you can get your own personalised team badges

Calling all Fantasy Premier League managers – here’s how you can get your own personalised team badges

By Sarah McKenna Barry

Nab FREE tickets to exclusive preview screenings of The Long Walk across the UK

Nab FREE tickets to exclusive preview screenings of The Long Walk across the UK

By Sarah McKenna Barry

There’s a reason you’re seeing the ‘Alpaca Back and Sides’ all over the UK right now

There’s a reason you’re seeing the ‘Alpaca Back and Sides’ all over the UK right now

By Sarah McKenna Barry

Skydiver jumps to his death without parachute in horror accident

nashville

Skydiver jumps to his death without parachute in horror accident

By Joseph Loftus

Arsenal could make Wembley move as Emirates is expanded

Arsenal could make Wembley move as Emirates is expanded

By Jacob Entwistle

Brits should stock up to prepare for war, former Nato chief says

NATO

Brits should stock up to prepare for war, former Nato chief says

By Nina McLaughlin

Major high street chain announce they’re closing 145 stores

Claire's

Major high street chain announce they’re closing 145 stores

By JOE

‘Life changing’ Peloton exercise bike slashed by £500 in limited time discount

Affiliate

‘Life changing’ Peloton exercise bike slashed by £500 in limited time discount

By Jonny Yates

Donald Trump says Greta Thunberg is a ‘troublemaker’ who ‘needs to see a doctor

Donald Trump

Donald Trump says Greta Thunberg is a ‘troublemaker’ who ‘needs to see a doctor

By Erin McLaughlin

MORE FROM JOE

EU official warns Putin is ‘discussing attack on NATO’ as drones swarm Europe

EU official warns Putin is ‘discussing attack on NATO’ as drones swarm Europe

By Joseph Loftus

‘Excellent’ earphones ‘much better than AirPods’ get huge 55% discount

Affiliate

‘Excellent’ earphones ‘much better than AirPods’ get huge 55% discount

By Jonny Yates

Ninja air fryer that ‘pays for itself’ gets price slashed by nearly 50% in Prime deal

Affiliate

Ninja air fryer that ‘pays for itself’ gets price slashed by nearly 50% in Prime deal

By Jonny Yates

I’m A Celebrity All Stars full line-up ‘revealed’

I’m A Celebrity All Stars full line-up ‘revealed’

By Joseph Loftus

Robert Jenrick complains about ‘not seeing another white face’ during Birmingham visit

Robert Jenrick

Robert Jenrick complains about ‘not seeing another white face’ during Birmingham visit

By Charlie Herbert

People believe the ‘rapture’ is back on because the wrong calendar was used

end of the world

People believe the ‘rapture’ is back on because the wrong calendar was used

By JOE

Load more stories