Camden Town Brewery becomes the official sponsor of Rugby

The London brewery is backing one of the most legendary grassroots rugby clubs, and it all kicked off at the weekend.

Rugby Football Club, a grassroots rugby club based in Rugby, Warwickshire has a brand new sponsor, and the future of this iconic club is already looking bright.

The partnership comes fresh off Camden Town Brewery’s Give Em Hells campaign with Gilbert and it’s a fresh take on sports sponsorship. After all, Rugby F.C. is no ordinary club. It’s one of three teams around the world who are permitted to play in all white – with the national team being one of the other two. With the club’s fascinating grassroots history in mind, Camden Town Brewery is committed to supporting every element of the club, both on and off the pitch.

Camden Town Brewery’s sponsorship of Rugby F.C. kicked off over the weekend as Rugby F.C. unveiled their brand new turf, designed by the Messi of Mowing, turf artist John Ledwidge and his team of pitch-painting pioneers. The new design makes a bold visual statement, fitting for a team as tenacious as Rugby.

In addition to the brand new turf, Camden Town Brewery invited every adult resident of Rugby F.C. to be a part of the celebrations as the first match day kicked off over the weekend. Each adult was welcome to take part in a club-wide round, Camden Town Brewery gave out hundreds of free pints at the match.

This weekend truly was a celebration of all things Rugby, but Camden Town Brewery still have plenty of exciting plans for the future of the club.

As part of their long-term commitment, the brewery will be getting stuck in with real improvements, from renovating the rundown stand to repairing the old turnstiles to supplying proper equipment to every level of the club. And, because Rugby is more than what happens on the pitch, Camden Town Brewery will be introducing fun-filled matchday events, giveaways, community shoutouts and much, much more.

