Butlin’s Big Weekenders are the perfect place for the next getaway with your mates

We’re hitting the peak of British summer, which means festival season is in full swing.

But if camping, mud and wellies has always put you off going to a festival, we have the perfect solution for you – Butlin’s Big Weekenders.

Butlins’s Big Weekenders take that weekend feeling and supercharge it across three nights. They’re all about getting together with your mates, letting your hair down and having a laugh with your best mates.

They’re a chance to escape the 9-til-5 grind and party to your heart’s content over three glorious days of raucous fun and revelry.

There’s something for everyone at a Big Weekender.

During the day, you’ll be spoilt for choice in terms of activities. At pool parties and silent discos you can get your fill of party anthems and festival vibes, while there’s live comedy and the famous Bingo Bango for those looking for big laughs and onstage antics. For you and your mates, the world is your oyster, where everything is set up for you to have it large.

And needless to say, fancy dress is very much encouraged, and this year sees the Fancy Dress Ball arrive at the Big Weekenders. With DJs, games, singalongs and prizes for the best outfits, this is the Met Gala of fancy dress. On Saturday afternoon, there’s the Midway Madness Party, four hours of live entertainment, including Mass Karaoke and the chaos of some Bingo Bango.

Then, after the sun has set, it’s time to get on your dancing shoes and head for the main stage, where chart-topping acts and legendary DJs will be headlining with mind-blowing performances every night.

With over 20 different types of Big Weekender, including Decade Weekenders, Dance Weekenders and themed Devoted Weekenders, there’ll be a lineup with your name on it.

For some Noughties nostalgia, how about the Back to the 2000s Big Weekender in Skegness? Is dance music more you thing? Well, it sounds like an Ibiza-inspired Dance Weekender or All Back to Minehead – headlined by the one and only Fatboy Slim – could be right up your street.

You can even catch some top-level sporting action in Minehead, which will be hosting the PDC Players Championship Finals in November.

If you fancy some indie vibes then there’s the Shiiine On Weekender, whilst you can enjoy decade-themed events like Ultimate 80s and 90s Reloaded in Bognor Regis.

Some huge names have already been lined up for 2025 as well, with the likes of Tony Hadley, Wet Wet Wet, Atomic Kitten, Scouting for Girls, Heather Small, Slade and Peter Andre all set to headline Big Weekenders across the land.

And when you’ve danced to your heart’s content and can just about feel your voice starting to go, there’s no trudging across muddy fields back to a sleeping bag. With not a taxi or tent in sight, you can conk out in your hotel, chalet, lodge or apartment, and enjoy a comfy bed and shower. When you wake up the next day, your batteries will be fully charged and you’ll be ready to do it all over again.

Everything’s in one place at the Big Weekender, so if you’re after a some food to refuel, somewhere to watch a bit of sport, or just a dip in the pool, it’s all within easy walking distance.

Three-night Weekenders start from just £69 per person, which includes accommodation, live music, headline acts, and a mega schedule of daytime activities, which is some pretty incredible value for money.

And just when you thought it couldn’t get any better, you can get an exclusive £20 per booking with our discount code JOE20 .

Butlin’s Big Weekender is a full-on weekend, combining the live music and party vibes of a festival, all in the comfort and convenience of a resort setting. It’s the perfect opportunity to gather your mates, let loose, and spend three days simply having a blast.

