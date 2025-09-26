Betfair Sign Up Offer: Get 50/1 on 1+ Goals Scored in Brentford v Man United

18+ Be Gamble Aware

Manchester United will begin this weekend’s Premier League action with a trip to face Brentford, as Ruben Amorim targets back-to-back league wins for the first time under his tenure.

The visitors arrive in the capital on a high, having beaten Chelsea 2-1 last time out, with Bruno Fernandes scoring his 100th goal for the club.

However, in order to achieve successive domestic victories under Amorim, they will need to register their first away win of the campaign as well.

Meanwhile for Brentford, transition to life after Thomas Frank has proved tricky so far, though the 2-2 draw with Chelsea earlier in the month shows they are still capable of producing big performances against the top teams at home.

Seven goals were scored in this fixture last year and with this in mind, Betfair is offering all new customers boosted 50/1 odds for over 0.5 goals scored during Brentford v Man United!

How to Claim the Betfair 50/1 Sign Up Offer for Over 0.5 Goals Scored During Brentford v Man United

Deposit a minimum of £10 by Cards or Apple Pay

Place a max £1 bet on “Over 0.5 Goals” in the Over/Under Goals market in Brentford v Man Utd on Saturday 27th September

If your bet is successful, you will be paid in cash based on the normal price on site and will have the extra amount, bringing the bet up to the cumulative 50/1 payout, credited in free bet builder bets

What are the current odds for Brentford v Man United? Betfair have Man United as the favourites against Brentford in today’s early kick-off, with odds at 11/10 and an implied probability of 47.6%, for Amorim to record back-to-back Premier League wins for the first time since his arrival.

The next most likely outcome according to Betfair is a home victory, with Brentford’s odds at 5/2 prior to the match, giving them an implied probability of 28.6%.



Following closely in terms of implied probability at 26.3%, is a draw which can be backed at 14/5.

Result Brentford Man United Played 8 8 Wins 2 5 Draws 1 1 Losses 5 2

Which Premier League Matches Are Live This Weekend?

There are six Premier League matches available to watch live across TNT Sports and Sky Sports in matchday six of the season.

First up is Man United’s trip to face Brentford in Saturday’s early 12:30pm fixture, which will be shown live on TNT Sports. After the 3pm games, Nottingham Forest will search for their first victory under Ange Postecoglou when newly promoted Sunderland visit the City Ground at 5:30pm on Sky Sports.

The 2025/26 Premier League season has seen the more consistent implementation of an 8pm kick-off on a Saturday and that continues this weekend with Tottenham welcoming a struggling Wolves side to North London, who are looking to pick up their first points of the season.

Super Sunday on Sky Sports begins with Fulham’s away day at Villa Park to play Aston Villa at 2pm, before Newcastle lock horns with Arsenal at 4:30pm, in the standout fixture in the Premier League.

The final live match in matchday six is Everton against West Ham, which will be shown live on Sky Sports with play scheduled to start at 8pm.

Fixture Home Odds Away Odds Brentford vs Man United 5/2 11/10 Nottingham Forest vs Sunderland 17/20 7/2 Tottenham vs Wolves 1/2 6/1 Aston Villa vs Fulham 11/8 5/2 Newcastle vs Arsenal 13/5 6/5 Everton vs West Ham 4/5 4/1

