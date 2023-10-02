You can now stay in Harry Potter Quidditch World Cup tent on Airbnb

Viktor Krum is not included

Harry Potter fans can live out their wizarding fantasies by staying in an Airbnb property inspired by the Quidditch World Cup tents.

It’s probably one of the most iconic sequences in the Harry Potter films, when Harry, Hermione and the Weasleys travel to the Quidditch World Cup final at the start of the Goblet of Fire.

Memorably, they stay in a magical tent that is bigger on the inside.

Now, you can pretend you’re also about to watch Viktor Krum tear it up in the skies, by staying at this Airbnb listing located in Asheville, North Carolina.

From the outside Alchemy appears to just be a small tent. But when visitors go through the front door, they are met by 12-foot spiral slide which will “carry you down to the essence” of the property.

The property description continues: “Coming off your exhilarating slide journey, you will be greeted by majestic mountain views and an amazing interior filled with secrets waiting to be discovered!

“A short walk outside reveals another tent, Enchantment, worthy of the title ‘best sitting area ever’! Our firepit will provide hours of nighttime conversation while enjoying smores! For those not comfortable with slides AND to easily carry your luggage, there is a “normal” entrance hidden, but easily accessible via a boulder pathway!

“We provide all the amenities of home, including a bathroom with shower, queen-size bed, and a fold-out futon for the kids (note that this is a small living area).”

Alchemy is one of seven “very unique homes” run by Earth & Sky Dwellings, and one of a number of fantastical and unique listings that have popped up on Airbnb in recent times.

Last week, the website advertised a listing for Shrek’s Swamp and there are several properties on the booking website inspired by some of the biggest films and televisions shows, such as this pink ‘Barbie house.’

Meanwhile, some celebs have even offered fans the chance to stay with them by listing their homes on the site, including the likes of Gwyneth Paltrow, Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher.

Related links:

25 Harry Potter stars have now died since the first film

Emma Watson says everyone wanted to be on set for her ‘incest’ moment in Harry Potter

Robin Williams wanted to play Hagrid in the Harry Potter movies