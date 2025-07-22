Search icon

22nd Jul 2025

World’s longest serving KFC worker dies aged 74 in UK as tributes pour in

Harry Warner

She worked at KFC for 47 years

The world’s longest serving KFC worker has died aged 74 in the UK as tributes pour in well a true community figure.

Pauline Richards had been a mainstay at Taunton’s East Street restaurant in Somerset, first starting at the restaurant back in 1978.

Her 47-year tenure at the fast food chain earned her many monikers down the years including Miss KFC, Mrs Chicken or even Nan or Mum to some.

She first started as a cleaner, but would go on to serve in almost every possible role in store, including team leader and manager.

Tributes poured in for Richards with many fondly remembering her compassion and sense of humour.

Taunton Town Council said it was saddened to learn of Richards death, describing her as a friendly and a well-known face.

Pauline Richards worked in Taunton’s KFC for 47 years. Image: SWNS.

A spokesperson for the council said: “She was an excited and incredibly deserving recipient of one of our Civic Awards back in March this year.

“Our thoughts are with her family and all of those who knew and loved her.”

Tributes from customers also paid their respects to a community figure.

One customer wrote: “She was a beautiful soul and will be sadly missed.”

Meanwhile another said: “I feel I’ve known all my life, you fed me many a night on the town, during my teens, 20s, 30s, 40s and now 50s.

“A lovely hard-working lady, who will be sadly missed by many, I’m sure, thank you, Pauline, till we meet in the KFC in the sky.”

Previously speaking to BBC Radio Somerset, Richards said she didn’t intend on staying forever at the branch, but “just enjoyed it”.

She said: “I love working here, I like meeting people and it’s my favourite food, is chicken.”

At the time, manager Beth Sutton said some customers would come in just to see Richards.

“They call her Nan or Mrs Chicken or Mum,” she said.

“Everyone really comes in to see her mainly, just as much as they do the chicken.”

