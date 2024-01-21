Search icon

21st Jan 2024

Woolworths may return to UK high streets, says boss who revived chain in Europe

Joseph Loftus

Woolworths could well be returning to the UK high street, their boss who revived the chain in Europe has suggested.

The store sadly left British streets back in 2009 when they closed their 807 branches over the UK.

Known for their pick-n-mix sweets and bargain buys, the store was a staple of British life until the late noughties and now it is fondly remembered of a part of a life that is now long gone.

But it could be coming back as the German CEO says new UK stores are on his “bucket list.”

Roman Heini is leading an expansion of Woolworth Germany in Europe, according to the Mirror.

Mr Heini said: “I don’t know of any brands where the recognition will be as high as it is in Britain, without having any stores.

“We have secured all the trademarks for the brand for the whole of Europe, so we could operate if we make the decision.

“It may be in the mix for the mid or long-term future.”

Woolworth Germany also collapsed into insolvency in 2009 but made a comeback, expanding into Austria and Poland.

It has more than 600 shops, does not sell online and specialises in own-brand household goods and clothing, including underwear.

