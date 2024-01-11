Woman urged to sell her house after opening suitcase she found hidden behind her wall

Nope

A woman has been urged to sell her new home after discovering a suitcase hidden behind a wall and opening it.

The TikTok user @stonstack_rennovation explained that she recently moved into a 1960s home with her partner and while she having a look around her new house she discovered a crawl space hidden behind two doors and a curtain.

As curiosity rather naturally got the better of her and her partner, they ventured inside.

Initially, the pair thought that the space was simply for storage, however after noticing a part of the crawl space was blocked off everything changed.

The woman grabbed a torch and discovered that at the back of the crawl space was a silver Rimowa suitcase.

She explained in her video: “We didn’t think that was a dead body. Alongside the super obvious points of there being no hideous smell, and there were no flies either.

“My dog came up at this point and was acting a little bit weird.

“I think he was a little bit scared to see what was in there, but he didn’t need to be because there was just some old sweets, a sewing kit, a pencil and nothing out of the ordinary.”

However a smaller case was discovered inside the big case, and that was a lot more terrifying.

She said: “Within this case there was a strange doll I mean, it’s nothing from a horror movie or anything out of the ordinary, but it is a really strange doll. I think it could be a collectible.

“I’m not entirely sure, but there’s a little bit weird, especially because it was strapped in.

“I don’t really know how I feel about that, but here’s just a close up of the very disturbing doll And my dog doesn’t look too impressed either.”

Naturally, now many people are urging the TikToker to sell the house.

One person wrote: “That doll is in there for a reason.”

Another said: “NOPE! Run!”