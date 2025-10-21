Woman plays clarinet for four hours while undergoing brain surgery for Parkinson’s disease

Doctors were able to see and hear the immediate results

A woman played the clarinet for four hours while undergoing brain surgery for Parkinson’s disease.

Wow…

Denise Bacon, 65, a retired speech and language therapist from East Sussex, was diagnosed with the disease in 2014, and since then has developed symptoms like muscle stiffness and slow movement, making it difficult for her to walk, swim, dance, and play the clarinet she loves.

During a four-hour procedure at King’s College Hospital, Professor Keyoumars Ashkan MBE carried out Deep Brain Stimulation (DBS), which involved implanting electrodes in Denise’s brain to help manage her treatment-resistant Parkinson’s symptoms.

As she played the clarinet throughout the surgery, doctors were able to see and hear immediate results.

With support from a team including a neurologist, neuropsychologist, and specialist nurses, the electrodes were connected to a pacemaker-like device that sends electrical pulses to the brain to ease symptoms, and the effects were immediate.

Denise’s finger movement improved on the operating table, making it much easier for her to play the clarinet.

Professor Ashkan explained: “Deep Brain Stimulation, where stimulating electrodes are placed into the deep structures of the brain, is a long-established procedure to improve motor symptoms in patients with movement disorders.

“Holes half the size of a five pence piece were made in Denise’s skull after a frame with precise coordinates was placed on Denise’s head, acting as a sat nav to guide us to the correct positions within the brain to implant the electrode.”

He continued: “Once the electrodes were in place on the left side of Denise’s brain, the current was switched on, and an immediate improvement was noted in hand movements on her right side. The same happened on her left side when we implanted electrodes on the right side of her brain.

“As a keen clarinettist, it was suggested that Denise bring her clarinet into the operating theatre to see whether the procedure would improve her ability to play, which was one of Denise’s main goals for the surgery. We were delighted to see an instant improvement in her hand movements, and therefore her ability to play, once stimulation was delivered to the brain.”

Denise was an amateur clarinettist but had to give up performing with the East Grinstead Concert Band five years ago due to her illness.

She underwent the procedure under local anaesthetic while her scalp and skull were numbed. She remained awake so doctors could track her symptoms in real time.

Speaking about the surgery, she commented: “I remember my right hand being able to move with much more ease once the stimulation was applied, and this, in turn, improved my ability to play the clarinet, which I was delighted with.

“I’m already experiencing improvements in my ability to walk, and I’m keen to get back in the swimming pool and on the dance floor to see if my abilities have improved there.”

Denise chose a rechargeable pulse generator, implanted in her chest, which can last up to 20 years.

It delivers continuous electrical signals to her brain and can monitor activity to adjust stimulation automatically when needed.

An amazing story!

