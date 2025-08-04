Why weren’t England able to sub Chris Woakes off during Test match defeat by India?

India beat England by six runs in bizarre circumstances

The England vs India’s fifth Test match came to an enthralling finish on Monday, with India winning by six runs.

But the match ended in bizarre circumstances as Chris Woakes was forced to bat at number 11 for England with a dislocated shoulder suffered earlier in the Test match.

Crazy that Woakes is out to bat but the rules of Cricket are so stupid ( with no sub in a team sport ) that it forces someone to do this when a match is on the line. — Vipul (@Sporty_Baba) August 4, 2025

With England needing 18 runs, Gus Atkinson did manage to stay on strike and reduce the target, resisting the temptation to take singles to keep Woakes off strike, but he was eventually bowled by Mohammed Siraj.

It meant India saved a 2-2 draw in what has been a sensational series full of needle and drama.

But fans were dumfounded as to why Woakes was forced to bat in such circumstances, calling for a change in the rules to protect injured players.

There has to be an argument now for subs being allowed for serious diagnosed injuries like broken bones, dislocations. Having the choice between losing and needing a guy with a dislocated shoulder to bat is crazy. — Rachel McCann (@McCannRachel13) August 4, 2025

Cricket rules state that a fielder can be subbed on if a player is sick or injured, but that player cannot bat, bowl or wicket-keep.

In the fourth Test, India’s Rishabh Pant was also unable to bat after suffering a fractured metatarsal on the first day.

love cricket, but the injury rule bugs me. If a player like Chris Woakes gets hurt, England’s left short-handed, like today. Yet, teams can sub fielders. It’s inconsistent and unfair. #ENGvsIND@BumbleCricket — Bobby (@Bobby_1763) August 3, 2025

It's ridiculous that you're not allowed subs in cricket. #ENGvsIND https://t.co/m9Mr6wRm8j — Richard Baker (@richarddbaker) August 4, 2025

