Search icon

News

26th Aug 2025

Why have thousands of St George’s flags gone across the UK?

Sammi Minion

Record numbers of the flags have been spotted

The reason why St George’s flags and Union Flags have been been popping up across the country over the last few weeks has been revealed.

While it is quite common to see English flags flying from lampposts and out of residential homes during big sports tournaments like the football World Cup and Olympics, it’s rare to see them during in as high numbers as can be currently seen on British streets.

The uptake in flags flying in England began to first be spotted around the Lionesses’ Euro 2025 victory in May, but has grown exponentially since.

In recent years, the flag has grown to be closely related to right-wing populist groups like Britain First and the English Defence League, and there have been fears that this recent rise in flag sightings is related to a rise in support for those controversial groups.

The BBC have spoken to some of the groups involved in erecting flags across the UK who have said it is motivated by pride and patriotism.

One of the groups of people who have taken credit for a rise in flags in an area called Woeley near Birmingham call themselves the Weoley Warriors.

They describe themselves as a “group of proud English men with a common goal to show Birmingham and the rest of the country of how proud we are of our history, freedoms and achievements”.

Others suggest the raising of the flags is a deliberately divisive move at a time when the national conversation about immigration is at its most tense in years.

English opponents of the St George’s flag have said it excludes non-white members of the UK’s community.

The flags are also creating issues for local councils, and West Mercia police force have launched an investigation into criminal damage after a roundabout was repainted in the colours of the flag.

Opinions between local councils are split over what to do about the flags in their areas.

On August 15th Birmingham City Council said: “People who attach unauthorised items to lampposts could be putting their lives and those of motorists and pedestrians at risk.”

The Reform UK-led Worcestershire County Council are taking a different approach, saying they will not take any flags down.

However their leader, councillor Karl Perks has spoken out on vandalism to roundabouts.

In a statement, he said: “What I cannot condone are acts of vandalism, costing taxpayers money. This is exactly what the illegal painting of red crosses on local roundabouts will do.”

“This act of vandalism will cost our county council money to rectify. As the cabinet member for highways for Worcestershire County Council, I will be seeking criminal damages so that every other taxpayer in the county does not pay for this.”

Topics:

England,News,UK

RELATED ARTICLES

Council leader says St George’s flag is ‘intimidating’ and flown by people with ‘unacceptable views’

Council

Council leader says St George’s flag is ‘intimidating’ and flown by people with ‘unacceptable views’

By Dan Seddon

Ghislaine Maxwell says she doesn’t believe Epstein died by suicide in new audio

Jeffrey Epstein

Ghislaine Maxwell says she doesn’t believe Epstein died by suicide in new audio

By Sammi Minion

Bride-to-be reveals incredibly unfortunate new name she’ll have after marriage

Marriage

Bride-to-be reveals incredibly unfortunate new name she’ll have after marriage

By Sammi Minion

MORE FROM JOE

Palestinian journalist reports on Israeli attack that killed his own relatives

Israel

Palestinian journalist reports on Israeli attack that killed his own relatives

By Ava Keady

Ex-Love Island star Troy Frith has been jailed

Ex-Love Island star Troy Frith has been jailed

By Joseph Loftus

Snoop Dogg says he’s ‘scared’ to watch kids movies due to LGBTQ+ representation

LGBTQI

Snoop Dogg says he’s ‘scared’ to watch kids movies due to LGBTQ+ representation

By Her.ie

‘Sex offender’ executes two police officers before taking own family hostage

sensitive

‘Sex offender’ executes two police officers before taking own family hostage

By Joseph Loftus

‘Golden passport’ scheme lets travellers live on cruise ship forever

Cruise ship

‘Golden passport’ scheme lets travellers live on cruise ship forever

By Erin McLaughlin

Charred human remains found by dog walker in UK forest

sensitive

Charred human remains found by dog walker in UK forest

By Joseph Loftus

Palestinian journalist reports on Israeli attack that killed his own relatives

Israel

Palestinian journalist reports on Israeli attack that killed his own relatives

By Ava Keady

Ex-Love Island star Troy Frith has been jailed

Ex-Love Island star Troy Frith has been jailed

By Joseph Loftus

CMAT announces more UK and Ireland dates on her ‘Euro-Country Tour’

Affiliate

CMAT announces more UK and Ireland dates on her ‘Euro-Country Tour’

By Jonny Yates

Snoop Dogg says he’s ‘scared’ to watch kids movies due to LGBTQ+ representation

LGBTQI

Snoop Dogg says he’s ‘scared’ to watch kids movies due to LGBTQ+ representation

By Her.ie

‘Sex offender’ executes two police officers before taking own family hostage

sensitive

‘Sex offender’ executes two police officers before taking own family hostage

By Joseph Loftus

QUIZ: It’s his job! Name these players Roy Keane is crunching throughout his career

Football

QUIZ: It’s his job! Name these players Roy Keane is crunching throughout his career

By Sammi Minion

MORE FROM JOE

New mystery thriller based on hugely popular novel coming to Netflix this week

mystery thriller

New mystery thriller based on hugely popular novel coming to Netflix this week

By Stephen Porzio

The Vaccines announce UK tour to celebrate 15th anniversary of their debut album

Affiliate

The Vaccines announce UK tour to celebrate 15th anniversary of their debut album

By Jonny Yates

‘Golden passport’ scheme lets travellers live on cruise ship forever

Cruise ship

‘Golden passport’ scheme lets travellers live on cruise ship forever

By Erin McLaughlin

Charred human remains found by dog walker in UK forest

sensitive

Charred human remains found by dog walker in UK forest

By Joseph Loftus

Royel Otis announce headline UK tour dates for 2025 – and this is how to get tickets

Affiliate

Royel Otis announce headline UK tour dates for 2025 – and this is how to get tickets

By Jonny Yates

Olivia Dean ticket prices confirmed for her UK and European tour dates

Affiliate

Olivia Dean ticket prices confirmed for her UK and European tour dates

By Jonny Yates

Load more stories