Why have thousands of St George’s flags gone across the UK?

Record numbers of the flags have been spotted

The reason why St George’s flags and Union Flags have been been popping up across the country over the last few weeks has been revealed.

While it is quite common to see English flags flying from lampposts and out of residential homes during big sports tournaments like the football World Cup and Olympics, it’s rare to see them during in as high numbers as can be currently seen on British streets.

The uptake in flags flying in England began to first be spotted around the Lionesses’ Euro 2025 victory in May, but has grown exponentially since.

In recent years, the flag has grown to be closely related to right-wing populist groups like Britain First and the English Defence League, and there have been fears that this recent rise in flag sightings is related to a rise in support for those controversial groups.

The BBC have spoken to some of the groups involved in erecting flags across the UK who have said it is motivated by pride and patriotism.

One of the groups of people who have taken credit for a rise in flags in an area called Woeley near Birmingham call themselves the Weoley Warriors.

They describe themselves as a “group of proud English men with a common goal to show Birmingham and the rest of the country of how proud we are of our history, freedoms and achievements”.

Others suggest the raising of the flags is a deliberately divisive move at a time when the national conversation about immigration is at its most tense in years.

English opponents of the St George’s flag have said it excludes non-white members of the UK’s community.

The flags are also creating issues for local councils, and West Mercia police force have launched an investigation into criminal damage after a roundabout was repainted in the colours of the flag.

Opinions between local councils are split over what to do about the flags in their areas.

On August 15th Birmingham City Council said: “People who attach unauthorised items to lampposts could be putting their lives and those of motorists and pedestrians at risk.”

The Reform UK-led Worcestershire County Council are taking a different approach, saying they will not take any flags down.

However their leader, councillor Karl Perks has spoken out on vandalism to roundabouts.

In a statement, he said: “What I cannot condone are acts of vandalism, costing taxpayers money. This is exactly what the illegal painting of red crosses on local roundabouts will do.”

“This act of vandalism will cost our county council money to rectify. As the cabinet member for highways for Worcestershire County Council, I will be seeking criminal damages so that every other taxpayer in the county does not pay for this.”