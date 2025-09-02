Search icon

News

02nd Sep 2025

What happens if a US president dies in office as Trump death rumours spread

Erin McLaughlin

It has happened eight times before

While rumours spread regarding President Trump’s health, it raises one question in particular: “What happens if a US president dies in office?”

A President dying while in office has only happened eight times in the 248-year history of the United States.

Four of those deaths were due to natural causes, and four were by assassination. Whichever the case, there is never a doubt regarding the line of succession.

Most recently, it was John F. Kennedy, who was shot and killed in November 1963 during a motorcade in Texas.

Following Kennedy’s assassination, a vital Constitutional Amendment was adopted in 1967, making the process following the President’s death more straightforward.

The 25th Amendment reads: “The Vice President shall become President if the President is removed from office, dies, or resigns.”

However, the process of alerting the public, planning funeral arrangements and dealing with the aftermath of it all remains a massive undertaking.

So, what’s the process?

If the President dies, the first person alerted would be the Vice President, who is next in line to succeed them.

After that, the public will be told, and flags will be lowered to half-staff for at least 30 days.

If the President doesn’t die in Washington, DC, the casket will be transported back to DC as soon as possible.

The President’s coffin will be draped in the American flag, while it will likely lie in state in the Capitol Rotunda, where the public can pay their respects.

Even though the President is a governmental employee, his funeral will be planned by their own family.

However, the funeral varies between US leaders. Some last for three days, some even up to seven.

The service itself is a major event. It will be televised internationally, as world leaders gather to pay their respects.

During the ceremony, a 50-gun salute, representing the 50 states, is carried out. Presidents can choose where they want to be buried beforehand, however, a popular choice is Arlington Cemetery, where 400,000 former service people and politicians are buried.

The next in line is the Vice-President. The then-former VP will have to nominate a new Vice President, who must be confirmed by a majority vote in both houses of Congress.

If, for any reason, they are unable to serve, the role goes to the Speaker of the House.

From there the line goes as follows: the President of the Senate, Secretary of State, Secretary of the Treasury, Secretary of Defence, Attorney General, Secretary of the Interior, Secretary of Agriculture, Secretary of Commerce, Secretary of Health and Human Services, Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, Secretary of Transportation, Secretary of Energy, Secretary of Education, Secretary of Veterans Affairs, and then Secretary of Homeland Security.

Topics:

Donald Trump,President,USA

RELATED ARTICLES

Major update issued ahead of Trump’s surprise statement this evening

Donald Trump

Major update issued ahead of Trump’s surprise statement this evening

By Harry Warner

Trump to make Oval Office announcement today amid health concerns

Conspiracy

Trump to make Oval Office announcement today amid health concerns

By JOE

Netanyahu says Trump urged him to ‘finish the job’ in Gaza

Benjamin Netanyahu

Netanyahu says Trump urged him to ‘finish the job’ in Gaza

By JOE

MORE FROM JOE

Donald Trump addresses rumours of his death during White House announcement

Donald Trump addresses rumours of his death during White House announcement

By Joseph Loftus

Donald Trump addresses the nation with announcement

Donald Trump addresses the nation with announcement

By Joseph Loftus

BYOB nightclub is opening in major UK city

Drink

BYOB nightclub is opening in major UK city

By Ava Keady

Train passengers to be tracked by GPS to stop ticket fraud

Public transport

Train passengers to be tracked by GPS to stop ticket fraud

By Ava Keady

Jeremy Clarkson considers moving to Dubai to escape ‘horror of Keir Starmer’

Jeremy Clarkson

Jeremy Clarkson considers moving to Dubai to escape ‘horror of Keir Starmer’

By Nina McLaughlin

Putin responds to claims Russia is planning to attack Europe

Putin responds to claims Russia is planning to attack Europe

By Joseph Loftus

Donald Trump addresses rumours of his death during White House announcement

Donald Trump addresses rumours of his death during White House announcement

By Joseph Loftus

Donald Trump addresses the nation with announcement

Donald Trump addresses the nation with announcement

By Joseph Loftus

BYOB nightclub is opening in major UK city

Drink

BYOB nightclub is opening in major UK city

By Ava Keady

Train passengers to be tracked by GPS to stop ticket fraud

Public transport

Train passengers to be tracked by GPS to stop ticket fraud

By Ava Keady

Identical twins went on different meat and vegan diets to see how it would change their bodies

Diet

Identical twins went on different meat and vegan diets to see how it would change their bodies

By JOE

The FootballJOE Quiz #40: Famous faces

Football

The FootballJOE Quiz #40: Famous faces

By Sammi Minion

MORE FROM JOE

Love Island 2021 winners Millie Court and Liam Reardon have broken up 

Love Island

Love Island 2021 winners Millie Court and Liam Reardon have broken up 

By Kat O'Connor

Ticketmaster gives important seating plan update for Ariana Grande’s O2 Arena shows

Affiliate

Ticketmaster gives important seating plan update for Ariana Grande’s O2 Arena shows

By Jonny Yates

Jeremy Clarkson considers moving to Dubai to escape ‘horror of Keir Starmer’

Jeremy Clarkson

Jeremy Clarkson considers moving to Dubai to escape ‘horror of Keir Starmer’

By Nina McLaughlin

Katherine Ryan reveals she’s suffering from ‘blue Avatar vulva’ during fourth pregnancy

Katherine Ryan

Katherine Ryan reveals she’s suffering from ‘blue Avatar vulva’ during fourth pregnancy

By JOE

Putin responds to claims Russia is planning to attack Europe

Putin responds to claims Russia is planning to attack Europe

By Joseph Loftus

Migrants could be moved from hotels to warehouses and ‘industrial sites’

Britain

Migrants could be moved from hotels to warehouses and ‘industrial sites’

By Harry Warner

Load more stories