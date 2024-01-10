Search icon

10th Jan 2024

Wetherspoons to open first holiday park pub in time for summer

Charlie Herbert

Wetherspoons haven

The 250-seat venue is set to open in March

Wetherspoons is set to open a pub at a Haven in Yorkshire, making it the first Spoons holiday park venue.

The pub will be opened at Primrose Valley Holiday Park in North Yorkshire, Haven announced.

Although the boozer has yet to be given a name, it is set to be open by the end of March.

Its 250-seat interior will have “all the hallmarks of a beloved Wetherspoons” and have a menu including all the usual pub classics.

(Haven)

With the pub’s opening, Haven will become the “first and only holiday park operator” to launch a Wetherspoons, which will be part of the company’s £4m investment into food and drink at its parks.

Haven’s Chief Operating Officer Peter Blake said: “We are thrilled to be the first holiday provider to partner with one of the UK’s leading and much-loved pub operators. 

“This new venture underlines our dedication to growing our food and beverage partnerships and offering for our holidaymakers and holiday home owners.”

JD Wetherspoon’s commercial director Michael Barron added: “We are delighted to be partnering with Haven and are confident that the pub will prove popular with holidaymakers.”

