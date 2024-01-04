Wetherspoons fans rejoice after seeing the price of food and drink has been slashed

It’s part of Wetherspoons’ own January sale

Wetherspoons has slashed its food and drink prices for January, with pints starting from as little as £1.99.

In possibly the biggest ‘f you’ to Dry January, prices are being slashed at more than 800 of the chains locations up and down the country from January 2nd.

But you won’t have the entire month to enjoy the lower prices, as they are only lasting until January 17.

Many have taken to social media to praise the lower prices, with one student saying the chain was one of the only “actually affordable” places left, pointing out that they pay one-third of the price for a beer there than they would at their students union.

Another described Wetherspoons as a “godsend” for its prices.

It’s worth checking what prices your local is offering as most venues price their pints slightly differently.

However, the average price for pints of Bud Light or Doom Bar will be around £1.99.

If you need to line your stomach, customers can get a small breakfast, with bacon, sausage, fried egg, baked beans and toast, for £1.99.

Discounts are also being offered on a range of small plates (including halloumi-style fries, chicken wings and nachos) as part of the ‘3 for’ small plates offer.

And burgers are also being sold for a reduced price, as low as £4.99 with a soft drink and £6.46 with an alcoholic beverage.

Tim Martin, founder of Wetherspoons, said: “Department stores and shops hold their sales in January, so it is the perfect time to have a sale in the pubs too.

“The range of drinks and food on sale in the pubs is aimed at suiting a wide variety of tastes. This year we have included our biggest selection of low and non-alcoholic drinks.”

The full list of drinks that are part of the Wetherspoons sale:

Bud Light

Doom Bar

Worthington’s

Stowford Press Apple Cider

Budweiser

AU vodka (four flavours)

Sidemen XIX Vodka (mixed berry)

Classic cocktails (Espresso Martini, Strawberry Daiquiri and Tommy’s Margarita)

Corona seltzers (raspberry & lemon and guava & lime)

Diet Pepsi

Pepsi Max

R. White’s lemonade

Pepsi Max cherry

Lavazza coffee (with free refills, as well as tea and hot chocolate)

Tea and hot chocolate

Low-alcohol and alcohol-free (Erdinger; BrewDog Punk AF; Heineken 0.0; Beck’s Blue; Stella Artois; Adnams Ghost Ship; Kopparberg Strawberry and Lime)

Related links:

Wetherspoons boss Tim Martin knighted in King’s New Year Honours

American woman brands British food ‘unseasoned trash’ after Wetherspoons visit

The pub with the best pint of Guinness outside of Ireland has been named