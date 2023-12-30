Wetherspoons boss Tim Martin knighted in King’s New Year Honours

Martin said that the award was really for Wetherspoon’s colleagues and customers

Wetherspoons boss Tim Martin has been knighted as part of the New Year honours.

The businessman and founder of the well loved British pub chain has been recognised for his services to hospitality and culture.

He said that the knighthood came as a surprise.

He said: “It had never been expected, so it came out the blue. I always think that, in the pub world, it is a team effort – even if you’ve just got one pub there are many people involved.

“I think it’s the Wetherspoon colleagues and customers who are getting the award really, that’s the way I look at it. I’m just the lucky recipient.”

Sir Tim, who trained as a lawyer, added: “If I had been any good at the law, which I wasn’t, then I probably would have stuck at that… so it’s quite lucky I wasn’t.”

Currently, the company runs 816 pubs across the country.

Martin’s first pub was called Martin’s Free House but he changed it to JD Wetherspoon in 1980.

He believes his success is down to four things: The staff, the design of the pubs, not playing “canned music”, and selling real ale. Hm, not sure that’s it.