Waitrose worker of 17 years issues response after being sacked for Easter Egg shoplifter incident

He was dismissed after intervening with a shoplifter

A Waitrose worker of 17 years has issued a response after he was sacked following an Easter Egg 'shoplifting incident.'

The story of Walker Smith has been going viral around the UK this Easter after he was involved in an incident that reportedly led to the worker of 17 years losing his job.

The incident revolves around Smith intervening with a shoplifter in Clapham, London, who was filling a bag with with Lindt Gold Bunny Easter eggs.

Smith was alerted to this by another shopper, leading the Waitrose worker to intervene with the shoplifter.

“They told me someone had filled up a Waitrose bag with the eggs,” he told the Guardian.

Smith said the suspect was known to staff.

He said that confronted the person and "grabbed the bag", but a brief struggle ensued as the person pulled their hand away.

The bag then split leading to the eggs, worth £13 each, to drop to the floor with one smashing.

Smith told the Guardian that in a heated moment he threw a piece of the chocolate towards some shopping trolleys, but that he was not aiming for the shoplifter.

The incident led to Smith being reprimanded by a manager, but, despite his apologies, the situation was escalated and he was dismissed from his position.

Smith said: "When I got home, I was punching myself and thinking: ‘Why did I do that?’"

Smith's story quickly went viral over Easter weekend, and Waitrose has said the "correct process is being followed" in a statement.

He explained he was just tired of seeing constant shoplifting every day.

Now, Smith himself has also responded to all the reaction, issuing a plea for a new job.

Taking to Facebook, he said: “Thank you everyone for getting in touch with kind messages and support, I really appreciate it. I didn’t think it would blow up like this but now it has my priority is getting a job.

“I’m based in Clapham Junction so if you or anyone you know is looking for a reliable, conscientious employee please reach out.

"I was at Waitrose for 17 years so warehousing, customer service – except dealing with shoplifters(!), or similar would be amazing.