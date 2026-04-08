OPINION: Trump’s ceasefire agreement with Iran highlights just how stupid his war was

Trump seems willing to effectively give Iran everything they want - so what exactly was the point of this war?

Donald Trump’s ceasefire agreement with Iran has served to highlight just how stupid and pointless his war was.

Overnight, Trump announced there will be a two-week ceasefire between the US and Iran on the condition that Iran agrees to allow traffic through the Strait of Hormuz.

The US president said this came after discussions with the leadership of Pakistan.

He wrote in a post on Truth Social: “I agree to suspend the bombing and attack of Iran for a period of two weeks.

“This will be a double sided CEASEFIRE!”

Iran had sent the US and Israel a ten-point plan for ending the war, which Trump described as a “workable basis on which to negotiate.”

“Almost all of the various points of past contention have been agreed to between the United States and Iran, but a two week period will allow the Agreement to be finalized and consummated,” he said.

Iranian state media has since reported on what the ten-point plan contains – and it’s only served to highlight what a colossal waste of time the conflict has been.

Conditions include the lifting of all primary and secondary sanctions on Iran, allowing Iran continued control over the Strait of Hormuz, and the release of frozen Iranian assets.

The plan also reportedly allows Iran and Oman to charge a fee of up to $2m a ship on vessels transiting through the strait, money that Iran will use for reconstruction.

So effectively, Trump has given Iran everything they wanted in order to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, which was already open before the US and Israel decided to start bombing Iran.

Reacting to the ceasefire, US Senator Chris Murphy slammed Trump for his “stunning and heartbreaking” incompetence.

His fellow Democrat colleague Jim McGovern also highlighted the futility of the last six weeks.

And this sentiment was echoed by many others, with descriptions of the deal ranging from a “horrible result” to “the biggest strategic defeat” the US had suffered in decades.

Of course, this is before we even consider the fuel and energy shortage that is looming on the horizon as the impact of the last six weeks reveals itself.