Government considering new laws on public sale of fireworks amid concerns on impact for pets

There were two petitions last year

The UK government is looking at implementing tougher laws to restrict fireworks sales, it has been revealed.

As per PoliticsHome, the government is carrying out a consultation on whether to update the list of banned fireworks.

It will also review the requirements for the broad category of lower-risk fireworks to ensure they are proportionate to the risks they pose, and reduce the noise limit for consumer fireworks.

As part of the Labour government’s “Safer Streets” policy, the consultation is expected to seek input on how the British public can balance the enjoyment of fireworks, while reducing harm and distress to vulnerable people and animals, PoliticsHome reports.

In recent years, what has increased concern for MPs is that some types of pyrotechnics have been linked to anti-social acts.

Last year, in December, there were two petitions: one which called for reducing the maximum noise level for consumer fireworks from 120 to 90 decibels.

The other was in support of limiting the sale of fireworks to those running local council-approved events only, and taken together they reached more than 376,000 signatures.

In January this year, both petitions were debated by MPs, with business and trade minister Kate Dearden saying that would be “working at pace” in the department on “building the evidence base” and “speaking to as many people as possible”.

In 2024, a survey by think tank Social Market Foundation found that only 15 per cent of the public were satisfied with the existing regulatory framework for the use of traditional fireworks.

While 91 per cent of respondents were open to partial replacement of traditional fireworks with ‘alternative’ displays like lasers, drones, or silent fireworks.

Sarah Owen, Labour MP for Luton North, introduced a Private Members' Bill in 2024 to ban the sale of the loudest fireworks to the public and ensure fireworks can only be purchased from licensed shops.

While this bill did not pass, it received cross-party support, and she has continued to campaign for tougher laws on firework sales.

“This is a huge step forward for the thousands of people and many brilliant charities who have campaigned for a change in the noise limits on fireworks”, Owen told PoliticsHome, Responding to the government consultation.

“From veterans to pet owners to parents to children with SEND and older people, we know the havoc nuisance fireworks cause. In towns and cities, this anti-social behaviour isn’t limited to festive periods any more, but all year round and round the clock. It erodes trust both within neighbourhoods and their local authorities. This is therefore very welcome news from the government.”

“It is so welcome that finally a government has been brave enough to take note and now people have a chance to really be heard in this consultation.”

Meanwhile, Conservative MP Simon Hoare, who supported Owen’s latest bill on the issue, said: “This is great and welcome news. The days around 5 November have, for too many communities, become a nightmare, particularly for pet and livestock owners.

“Anything that can be done to improve the situation has my unqualified support”.

While some industry opposition is expected, the consultation will seek public and business views on the impact of fireworks and the potential consequences of tighter regulations.

Representations of the British Fireworks Association (BFA), in a letter responding to a previous Westminster Hall debate in January 2025, described fireworks as a “cherished British tradition” that millions of people use to “celebrate responsibly and considerately”.