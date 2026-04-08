Man jailed after pulling out ‘gun’ in chicken shop over garlic sauce error

He was given burger sauce instead

A garlic sauce order was the reason a teenager pulled a fake gun on a chicken shop worker as he threatened to kill him on Christmas Eve last year.

And the incident has all been caught on camera.

The 18-year-old, Marwan Khadir, carried out the attack which lasted more than two minutes, all while he used a realistic imitation gun.

The incident, after he was given the wrong sauces, happened on December 24 at the shop in South London.

In the footage, the teenager is seen returning home before realising the error in his order, and then he marches back to the chicken shop.

Over the mistake about his dip, he was in a fit of rage.

Before he assaults the worker multiple times after complaining about his sauce, he threatened to shoot and kill him.

Khadir was then sentenced to three years’ imprisonment on Tuesday, police have revealed.

Metropolitan Police released the footage of the incident in which Khadir is seen asking the employee, “how many garlic sauces did you put in the bag?”, adding: “I asked you for chips.”

After he returned home and found the wrong dips in the bag, he then returns to the shop and shouts at the employee: “Bossman, come here.”

“Why you give me four burger sauce? I asked for three garlic and three mayo.”

After Khadir pulls out the imitation firearm, cocks it, he shouts: “I’m going to kill you now, are you mad?”

Police said that the teenager was identified by officers through CCTV and financial tracking, as well as local resident checks between Christmas and New Years’ Day.

Armed police arrested him on January 2 and they seized the replica gun he used in the attack, as well as fake ammunition.

“The tireless work by officers on this case over the Christmas and new year period is further evidence that policing never stops, and their efforts ultimately led to a conviction”, said Detective Sergeant Amy Cross, who led the investigation.

“All our thoughts continue to remain with the victim of this terrifying ordeal, something no one should ever have to go through, let alone at their place of work. The strength he has shown since the attack has been remarkable.”

“On top of this, the courage he demonstrated in coming forward and reporting the assault was incredibly brave. He was then able to subsequently identify the perpetrator, a crucial moment in allowing us to move the investigation forward.”