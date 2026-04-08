Coronation Street actor Paul Seed dies

He also won a Bafta

Coronation Street actor and Bafta-winning director Paul Seed has died aged 78.

Starting out his career as an actor, Seed would go on to direct a number of dramas.

These include the likes of the BBC's House of Cards, Lark Rise to Candleford and Doc Martin.

He is also well-known for a two-year stint on Coronation Street between 1979 and 1981 playing the role of Father Harris.

The actor died on 7 March after being diagnosed with cancer with his death being announced in an obituary by The Guardian yesterday (7 April).

He is survived by his wife, Elizabeth Cassidy, and their two sons, Jack and Sean.

Friend and colleague of Seed, Sir Tom Courtenay, paid tribute in the obituary published in The Guardian.

The pair worked together on the 1998 TV film 'A Rather English Marriage'.

Courtenay starred alongside Albert Finney and Joanna Lumley in the film, which later won a Bafta.